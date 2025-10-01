Barcelona rewrite club record – what milestone have they achieved?

Unstoppable form.

In their UEFA Champions League second group stage clash against PSG, Barcelona managed to etch a new chapter in club history.

Details: According to Opta, the Catalan giants have now scored in 45 consecutive matches across all competitions. This run surpasses the previous club record that stood from November 1942 to February 1944, when Barça found the net in 44 straight games.

Overall, during this streak of 45 matches, Barcelona have racked up an astonishing 127 goals in all competitions.

