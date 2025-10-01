RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Barcelona rewrite club record – what milestone have they achieved?

Barcelona rewrite club record – what milestone have they achieved?

Unstoppable form.
Football news Today, 15:54
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Barcelona rewrite club record – what milestone have they achieved? Getty Images

In their UEFA Champions League second group stage clash against PSG, Barcelona managed to etch a new chapter in club history.

Details: According to Opta, the Catalan giants have now scored in 45 consecutive matches across all competitions. This run surpasses the previous club record that stood from November 1942 to February 1944, when Barça found the net in 44 straight games.

Overall, during this streak of 45 matches, Barcelona have racked up an astonishing 127 goals in all competitions.

Reminder: In the opening minutes, Spanish winger Lamine Yamal weaved past several opponents in tight space, showcasing his exceptional dribbling skills.

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
Related Team News
Referee’s call under question? PSG defender clips Barcelona player but no penalty given Football news Today, 15:37 Referee’s call under question? PSG defender clips Barcelona player but no penalty given
Vitinha's fatal error gifts Barcelona a goal in clash with PSG Football news Today, 15:36 Vitinha's fatal error gifts Barcelona a goal in clash with PSG
Stunning skill! Yamal dazzles as he beats several PSG defenders Football news Today, 15:18 Stunning skill! Yamal dazzles as he beats several PSG defenders
Deal agreed: De Jong set to sign new Barcelona contract Football news Today, 14:34 Deal agreed: De Jong set to sign new Barcelona contract
Hostile reception for PSG on the way to Montjuïc! PSG team bus pelted with objects Football news Today, 14:05 Hostile reception for PSG on the road to Montjuïc! PSG team bus pelted with objects
Trolling in action: PSG fans chant about Dembélé’s Ballon d’Or win ahead of Barcelona clash Football news Today, 13:57 Trolling in action: PSG fans chant about Dembélé’s Ballon d’Or win ahead of Barcelona clash
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores