Stunning skill! Yamal dazzles as he beats several PSG defenders

A fantastic display.
Football news Today, 15:18
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Stunning skill! Yamal dazzles as he beats several PSG defenders Getty Images

Barcelona hosted PSG in their UEFA Champions League second group stage match, and right from the start Yamal showcased his brilliance.

Details: In the opening minutes, the Spanish winger weaved past several opponents in tight space, displaying his superb dribbling ability.

By appearing against PSG, Yamal has now reached 24 Champions League matches, becoming the player with the most appearances in the competition’s history before the age of 19.

Incidentally, Barcelona’s young star had planned to throw a party following the Ballon d’Or ceremony, regardless of the voting outcome. However, Barça head coach Hansi Flick cancelled the event.

Reminder: PSG supporters have spread across the city, scattered all over Barcelona, with some shouting and directing insults at the Catalan club.

