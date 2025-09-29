It has been confirmed who will referee the match between Barcelona and PSG

An English official.

On Wednesday, October 1, we will witness a thrilling UEFA Champions League clash between Barcelona and PSG. The match officials have now been announced.

Details: According to the match protocol, the main referee will be Englishman Michael Oliver.

🚨 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟: Michael Oliver will referee the Champions League match between Barcelona and PSG. pic.twitter.com/bAwZuVXnQv — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) September 29, 2025

In their last match, Barcelona defeated Real Sociedad 2–1. They currently lead their Madrid rivals, having accumulated 19 points, one ahead of Real.

Reminder: La Liga plans to investigate incidents of racist chanting by fans during Spanish top-flight matches. Although the 2025/26 season began relatively calmly, videos circulating on social media show Barcelona forward Marcus Rashford being subjected to racist abuse.