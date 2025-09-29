It has been confirmed who will referee the match between Barcelona and PSG

RU RU ES ES FR FR
An English official.
Football news Today, 07:19
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
On Wednesday, October 1, we will witness a thrilling UEFA Champions League clash between Barcelona and PSG. The match officials have now been announced.

Details: According to the match protocol, the main referee will be Englishman Michael Oliver.

In their last match, Barcelona defeated Real Sociedad 2–1. They currently lead their Madrid rivals, having accumulated 19 points, one ahead of Real.

Reminder: La Liga plans to investigate incidents of racist chanting by fans during Spanish top-flight matches. Although the 2025/26 season began relatively calmly, videos circulating on social media show Barcelona forward Marcus Rashford being subjected to racist abuse.

