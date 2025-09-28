RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news La Liga to launch investigation after racist abuse directed at Marcus Rashford

Another case of racism in Spain
Football news Today, 10:26
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
La Liga to launch investigation after racist abuse directed at Marcus Rashford Photo: x.com/LaLigaEN

La Liga is set to investigate an incident involving racist chants from fans during a Spanish top-flight match.

Although the 2025/26 season kicked off relatively quietly, videos circulating on social media show Barcelona forward Marcus Rashford being subjected to racist abuse during his team's 3-1 victory over Real Oviedo midweek.

According to La Liga regulations, in the event of racist chants, the stadium must issue a warning to the crowd and then identify and remove the offenders from the stands. In this case, it appears this protocol was not followed, and the issue was brought to light only after the match concluded.

It's worth recalling that racist abuse towards footballers has repeatedly made headlines in La Liga in recent years. Real Madrid's Brazilian forward Vinícius Júnior has been targeted by such attacks more than most.

Authorities have previously taken action: fining clubs, imposing stadium bans, and in some cases, prosecuting offenders under criminal law.

