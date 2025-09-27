RU RU ES ES FR FR
Betis vs Osasuna: Will Betis extend their unbeaten run?

LaLiga Spain (Round 7) 28 sep 2025, 15:00
Spain, Seville, Estadio de La Cartuja
Osasuna
On Sunday, September 28, the seventh round of La Liga will see Betis host Osasuna. Kick-off is at 21:00 Central European Time. Here’s my take and betting tip for this clash.

Betis vs Osasuna: match preview

Last season, Betis secured a European spot and are determined to fight for continental football again this campaign. In La Liga, the team has played six matches: two wins, three draws, and one defeat. With nine points, they currently sit ninth in the table, trailing the top six by just a single point. Betis also kicked off their Europa League campaign with a 2-2 draw against Nottingham.

Osasuna also vied for European places last season but fell short against their rivals. This year, their start has been far less impressive. In the opening three rounds, the team suffered two defeats and claimed one victory, then added another win, but recent results have raised questions: a 1-2 loss to Villarreal and a 1-1 draw with Elche. After six rounds, Osasuna have seven points and are positioned only twelfth. The squad still aims for a European berth, but their inconsistent start could complicate matters.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Betis are unbeaten in three consecutive matches and have lost just once in their last seven games.
  • Osasuna have managed only one win in their last ten league away fixtures.
  • Betis have scored at least once in 33 straight matches, while Osasuna have found the net in their last four.
  • The last head-to-head meeting ended in a 1-1 draw.

Probable lineups

  • Betis: Pau López, Firpo, Nathan, Gómez, Lo Celso, Amrabat, Sergi Altimira, Bakambu, Ez Abde, Antoni, Ángel Ortiz
  • Osasuna: Sergio Herrera, Abel Bretonés, Jorge Errando, Catena, Boyomo, Iker Benito, Moncayola, Lucas Torró, Víctor Muñoz, Moi Gómez, Budimir

Prediction

Betis have been rock solid at home, unlike Osasuna’s shaky away form. On top of that, the hosts have been clinical in front of goal. I expect Betis to keep their unbeaten run going. My pick: Betis to win.

