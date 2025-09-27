Polish national team legend advises Lewandowski to leave Barcelona for Saudi Arabia

An intriguing suggestion

Robert Lewandowski has fully recovered from injury and returned to Barcelona's lineup, but his future at the club has remained uncertain since early 2026. The striker's contract expires at the end of the season, although Barça holds an option to extend for another year—currently under discussion with the player's agents.

However, legendary Polish goalkeeper Jan Tomaszewski, in an interview with Super Express, has urged Lewandowski to leave Barcelona. He recommends the forward accept an offer from a Saudi Arabian club as early as 2026. According to Tomaszewski, Lewandowski does not receive adequate support at Barcelona—his teammates seldom pass to him, and the striker is not particularly popular within the squad.

Recall that the start of the season was marred by health issues for the Pole, but in early September he returned to play for the Polish national team and has already netted 3 goals in 6 matches for the Blaugrana.