It took just 61 seconds! Yamal returns from injury with a spectacular assist for Lewandowski

Lamine played for Barcelona for the first time since August 31

Barcelona claimed a hard-fought victory over Real Sociedad at home in the seventh round of the Spanish La Liga. Flick's men were trailing during the match but managed to pull off a dramatic comeback win.

For the first time since picking up an injury with the Spanish national team, Barcelona's attacking prodigy Lamine Yamal returned to the pitch. The 18-year-old entered the game in the 58th minute and, just 61 seconds later, provided an assist for Robert Lewandowski. The winger beat his marker and delivered a pinpoint cross to the Polish striker's head.

Remarkably, after this match Barcelona climbed to the top of the La Liga table, taking advantage of Real Madrid's slip-up. For Yamal, this was his third assist of the season in just five league appearances. Since the start of last season, Lamine has already provided 24 assists, trailing only Mohamed Salah.