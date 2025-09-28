RU RU ES ES FR FR
Everton vs West Ham: Will the managerial change spark West Ham?

Everton Everton
English Premier League (Round 6) 29 sep 2025, 15:00
- : -
England, Hill Dickinson Stadium
West Ham West Ham
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.8
In Matchweek 6 of the English Premier League, Everton will host West Ham at Goodison Park. The match is scheduled for Monday, September 29, with kickoff at 21:00 CET. Here’s my betting tip for this clash.

Everton vs West Ham: Match preview

Everton changed their head coach at the end of last season, bringing back David Moyes, who famously began his career at the club. The Toffees have made a much better start than last season, picking up points at a steady pace. They currently sit 12th in the table with seven points. In their opening five matches, Everton lost the opener, then secured two wins, followed by a draw, and narrowly lost their latest outing to Liverpool 1-2. Despite being 12th, they are only three points off sixth place—a promising gap looking ahead.

West Ham, on the other hand, have had a dismal start. The Hammers have lost four of their first five matches, conceding three or more goals in three of those defeats. They currently languish in 19th place, with only three points and a goal difference of 5:13—the league's worst defensive record so far. The club’s management has acted, replacing Graham Potter with Nuno Espírito. The match against Everton will be the Portuguese manager’s debut after his recent departure from Nottingham.

Match facts and H2H

  • Everton have lost their last two matches, as have West Ham.
  • West Ham currently have the worst defense in the league.
  • Everton are unbeaten in three consecutive home games.
  • In their last head-to-head, West Ham defeated Everton 2-1.

Probable lineups

  • Everton: Pickford; O'Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Garner, Gueye; Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish; Beto
  • West Ham: Areola; Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Kilman, Diouf; Magassa, Fernandes; Bowen, Paqueta, Summerville; Fullkrug

Prediction

This promises to be a tense encounter between two evenly matched sides. West Ham’s start has been far shakier than expected, while Everton appear more stable, but the impact of a new manager could give the Hammers a boost. My tip: both teams to score.

