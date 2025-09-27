Yamal is back?! Hansi Flick reveals if Barcelona's star will play in tomorrow's match
Good news for Barcelona fans
Football news Today, 07:28Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
https://x.com/FCBarcelona/status/1958627669198958814
Hansi Flick has confirmed that Lamine Yamal will feature against Real Sociedad
Details: Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick, speaking ahead of the La Liga Matchday 7 clash with Real Sociedad, stated that 18-year-old Lamine Yamal will definitely get playing time.
"Whether he starts or comes off the bench, the team is ready. Lamine will definitely get his minutes tomorrow," emphasized the Catalan coach.
The Barcelona vs Real Sociedad match will take place on September 28 at 18:30 Central European Time.
Reminder: Raphinha and Joan García have been ruled out of the Barcelona squad for three weeks.