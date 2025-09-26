RU RU ES ES FR FR
Two more out. Raphinha and Garcia sidelined for Barcelona for three weeks

Major headache for Flick.
Football news Today, 10:14
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick is already without Gavi, who will be out for at least four months, and cannot currently count on Lamine Yamal either. Now, the Blaugrana have suffered two more setbacks.

Details: Flick confirmed at a press conference that Raphinha will miss three weeks due to a hamstring injury sustained in the match against Real Oviedo. However, an unexpected blow came during training, where, according to Diario AS, first-choice goalkeeper Joan Garcia picked up an injury this morning.

The exact nature of Garcia's problem remains unclear, but he is also set to miss around three weeks, most likely due to a muscle injury. This means both players will be sidelined until after the international break in October.

Reminder: It was previously reported that despite Gavi's lengthy absence, Barcelona will not look for a replacement for Gavi, as there are simply no suitable options available on the free agent market.

