Barcelona will not look for a replacement for Gavi. There are several reasons why

Both financial and personnel-related.
Football news Today, 09:06
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Barcelona has lost Gavi for at least four months, which could have prompted speculation about the Catalan club making an emergency move in the transfer market to fill the gap. But that's not going to happen.

Details: According to Marca, there are several reasons behind this decision. First, there’s the factor tied to financial fair play regulations. While Gavi’s injury is so serious that the club is allowed to exclude his salary from the wage cap, he will eventually return to the squad, which could create issues down the line.

And then there’s a more straightforward reason. The free agent market simply doesn’t offer any options who could directly replace Gavi in his position, and neither Hansi Flick nor the club’s sporting department led by Deco are interested in signing a player just for the sake of it.

Theoretically, Barcelona could look for a player in another position, but that’s not the objective either. For instance, after a previous injury, the club signed Vitor Roque, who had already been acquired in advance. They didn’t look for a specific replacement for Gavi because, as they said within the club, “there’s no one else like him.”

Reminder: For the match against Real Oviedo, Barcelona players took to the field wearing shirts in support of their midfielder.

Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
