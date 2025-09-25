RU RU ES ES FR FR
Barcelona players take the field against Real Oviedo wearing shirts in support of Gavi

A beautiful gesture from the team.
Football news Today, 16:09
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Barcelona's starting line-up for the match against Real Oviedo https://x.com/FCBarcelona_es

Gavi faces a challenging road to recovery.

Details: Today, ahead of their Matchday 6 fixture against Real Oviedo, Barcelona players took to the pitch wearing shirts emblazoned with messages of support for their 23-year-old central midfielder Gavi, who is currently undergoing treatment for an injury.

Just a few days ago, Gavi underwent knee surgery, pushing his return to the field back at least until December. In this difficult moment for the player, his teammates decided to show their support with this touching gesture.

This season, Gavi has featured in only two club matches across all competitions, in which he managed to provide one assist.

Last season, Gavi played 42 matches for Barça, scoring three goals and delivering three assists. Previously, Gavi was forced to miss almost a year due to an ACL tear.

Reminder: Yamal and Pedri visit Gavi in hospital after knee surgery

