Yamal and Pedri visit Gavi in hospital after knee surgery

Friendship above all.
Football news Today, 04:13
Recently, Barcelona’s young prodigy Gavi underwent knee surgery, sidelining him from matches at least until early December. To show their support, his teammates paid him a visit in the hospital.

Details: Gavi shared a photo from his hospital bed, where we see Lamine Yamal and Pedri coming by to offer words of encouragement and wish him a speedy recovery. The midfielder thanked his teammates and the entire community for their warm messages.

Quote: "Those who know me understand: I will come back as many times as it takes to defend Barça and my people until the end. A true champion is forged not in moments of triumph, but when he rises again after falling. Thank you all for your words of support and kindness!" Gavi wrote in his Instagram post.

Reminder: Previously, recent Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembélé also sent his support to the young midfielder.

