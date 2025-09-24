RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news "Lots of strength to you, little brother" – Dembélé reacts to Gavi's injury

"Lots of strength to you, little brother" – Dembélé reacts to Gavi's injury

A touching statement
Football news Today, 16:10
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
"Lots of strength to you, little brother" – Dembélé reacts to Gavi's injury https://x.com/Pabl0martingavi/status/1970521457269838302

Yesterday, news broke that Gavi suffered a knee injury during training. After medical examinations, he underwent surgery to repair his medial meniscus. Ousmane Dembélé, his former Barcelona teammate, offered warm words of support to Gavi.

Details: Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembélé posted a message of support to his former teammate Gavi, who is currently in recovery after his injury.

"I hope you recover soon so we can see you enjoying yourself on the field again. Lots of strength to you, little brother." – Dembélé wrote on his Instagram

Doctors estimate that rehabilitation after the operation will take about five months, meaning Gavi will not return to the pitch this year.

This season, the Spaniard managed to play two matches for the Blaugrana, registering one assist.

Reminder: Barcelona is still in no hurry to activate Rashford's buyout option.

Related teams and leagues
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain Schedule Paris Saint-Germain News Paris Saint-Germain Transfers
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
Related Team News
Barcelona pleased with Rashford’s progress but in no rush to trigger buy option Football news Today, 11:24 Barcelona pleased with Rashford’s progress but in no rush to trigger buy option
Lamin Yamal and Pablo Gavi celebrate scoring a goal Lifestyle Today, 10:49 Lamine Yamal warmly supports Pablo Gavi after news of his serious injury
Marcus Rashford works out in Barcelona training Football news Today, 10:05 Focused on the job. Rashford shares new photos from Barcelona training
Lamin Yamal with his younger brother Lifestyle Today, 09:44 Lamine Yamal shares photo of his younger brother from the Ballon d'Or award ceremony
I see something positive in this: Flick makes a strange statement about Gavi's injury Football news Today, 09:15 "I see something positive in this." Flick makes a strange statement about Gavi's injury
Raphinha Football news Today, 07:43 "Is this a joke?" Rooney questions Raphinha's position in Ballon d'Or voting
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores