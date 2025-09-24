"Lots of strength to you, little brother" – Dembélé reacts to Gavi's injury

A touching statement

Yesterday, news broke that Gavi suffered a knee injury during training. After medical examinations, he underwent surgery to repair his medial meniscus. Ousmane Dembélé, his former Barcelona teammate, offered warm words of support to Gavi.

Details: Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembélé posted a message of support to his former teammate Gavi, who is currently in recovery after his injury.

"I hope you recover soon so we can see you enjoying yourself on the field again. Lots of strength to you, little brother." – Dembélé wrote on his Instagram

📲 𝗡𝗘𝗪: Ousmane Dembele's message to Gavi:



"I hope you recover soon so we can see you enjoying yourself on the field again. Lots of strength, little brother." pic.twitter.com/nStRdtqZky — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) September 24, 2025

Doctors estimate that rehabilitation after the operation will take about five months, meaning Gavi will not return to the pitch this year.

This season, the Spaniard managed to play two matches for the Blaugrana, registering one assist.

Reminder: Barcelona is still in no hurry to activate Rashford's buyout option.