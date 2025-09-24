Barcelona pleased with Rashford’s progress but in no rush to trigger buy option

A decision will be made in the summer.

Marcus Rashford is currently on loan at Barcelona, and his long-term future with the Spanish side remains uncertain.

Details: According to Lyall Thomas of Sky Sports, Barcelona are satisfied with his progress and performances, but they are not planning to rush into buying him outright from Manchester United. The Catalans hold the option to make the deal permanent, yet they will wait until next summer before making a decision.

Notably, the English forward was recently dropped from the starting lineup due to lateness. On matchday, the squad was required to assemble at 9:30, but Rashford failed to arrive on time. He was only two minutes late, but that was enough to cost him his place in the starting XI.

