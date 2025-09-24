RU RU ES ES FR FR
Focused on the job. Rashford shares new photos from Barcelona training

Preparing for upcoming matches
Football news Today, 10:05
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Marcus Rashford works out in Barcelona training Photo: https://www.instagram.com/marcusrashford / Author unknown

Barcelona star Marcus Rashford is relentlessly working on himself to deliver peak performance for the Catalan club. The Englishman shared photos from a club training session on his Instagram page.

Rashford posted several snapshots from the training ground, where he is seen performing ball drills. He captioned the post with the phrase “Focus mode 💥”, highlighting his unwavering concentration.

It’s worth noting that in recent matches, the English forward has started making a real impact for the team. He bagged a brace against Newcastle in the Champions League, securing a victory for the club, and also provided an assist in the match against Getafe, adding another decisive contribution to his tally.

Additionally, Barcelona are currently sitting second in La Liga, trailing Real Madrid by five points but with a game in hand. The Catalans will play their next match on September 25 against Real Oviedo.

