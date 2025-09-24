RU RU ES ES FR FR
Lamine Yamal shares photo of his younger brother from the Ballon d'Or award ceremony

Family always by his side
Lifestyle Today, 09:44
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Lamin Yamal with his younger brother Photo: https://x.com/FrankKhalidUK / Author unknown

Lamine Yamal arrived at the Ballon d'Or award ceremony surrounded by his relatives and loved ones. Among them was his beloved younger brother, Kain, whom Lamine featured on his Instagram page.

Yamal posted a photo taken on the staircase draped in a red carpet, where his brother sat stylishly dressed in a black suit, shirt, and bow tie.

As always, Lamine brings his closest people to every important event and significant moment. His mother, father, and younger brother are always present by his side at crucial matches and ceremonies.

As a reminder, Yamal was unable to win the Ballon d'Or, finishing only second in the voting. The victory, as expected and deserved, went to Paris Saint-Germain's leader Ousmane Dembélé, who claimed the main award. However, Lamine was recognized as the best young footballer of the year, winning the Kopa Trophy for a second consecutive time.

