Lamine Yamal shares photo of his younger brother from the Ballon d'Or award ceremony

Family always by his side

Lamine Yamal arrived at the Ballon d'Or award ceremony surrounded by his relatives and loved ones. Among them was his beloved younger brother, Kain, whom Lamine featured on his Instagram page.

Yamal posted a photo taken on the staircase draped in a red carpet, where his brother sat stylishly dressed in a black suit, shirt, and bow tie.

As always, Lamine brings his closest people to every important event and significant moment. His mother, father, and younger brother are always present by his side at crucial matches and ceremonies.

