Satisfied with his achievements. Yamal shares his emotions after Ballon d'Or ceremony

The Spaniard is in great spirits

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal couldn't clinch the Ballon d'Or, finishing as runner-up in the voting. However, the young footballer showed no disappointment over missing out on the award—instead, he congratulated the winner on his Instagram page.

Yamal posted a series of photos from the awards ceremony, pairing them with a caption expressing his feelings about the prestigious event.

"God’s plan is perfect, you have to climb to get to the top. Happy for the Kopa trophy x2 and congratulate @o.dembele7 for the award and the great season ☝🏾❤️."

To recap, the 18-year-old Spaniard secured the Kopa Trophy for the world's best young player for the second year in a row. Meanwhile, it was Ousmane Dembélé who claimed the Ballon d'Or, with Yamal warmly congratulating him after the ceremony — shaking his hand and sharing a friendly embrace in the hall.

It's worth noting that Lamine Yamal is currently recovering from an injury sustained while with the Spanish national team, which caused him to miss Barcelona's last two matches.