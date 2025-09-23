Good news for Barcelona! Lamine Yamal returns to training

The Spaniard will soon be ready to help Barcelona

Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal is back in training after his injury layoff.

Details: According to ESPN, the 18-year-old has started individual sessions on the pitch, marking a crucial step in his recovery. Previously, Yamal missed several matches due to an injury sustained while on duty with the Spanish national team.

Yamal is expected to return to Barcelona's squad in the coming weeks.

This season, Lamine has played three matches for the Blaugrana, scoring twice and providing three assists.

Reminder: Frenkie de Jong is close to extending his contract with the Catalan club.