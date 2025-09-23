RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Good news for Barcelona! Lamine Yamal returns to training

Good news for Barcelona! Lamine Yamal returns to training

The Spaniard will soon be ready to help Barcelona
Football news Today, 10:23
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Good news for Barcelona! Lamine Yamal returns to training https://x.com/barcauniversal/status/1970459509354029444?s=61

Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal is back in training after his injury layoff.

Details: According to ESPN, the 18-year-old has started individual sessions on the pitch, marking a crucial step in his recovery. Previously, Yamal missed several matches due to an injury sustained while on duty with the Spanish national team.

Yamal is expected to return to Barcelona's squad in the coming weeks.

This season, Lamine has played three matches for the Blaugrana, scoring twice and providing three assists.

Reminder: Frenkie de Jong is close to extending his contract with the Catalan club.

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
Related Team News
Deal reached! Frenkie de Jong close to extending contract with the club Football news Today, 09:19 Deal reached! Frenkie de Jong close to extending contract with the club
Joan Laporta, Lamine Yamal and a guest attend the 69th Ballon D'Or Football news Today, 07:16 "Those were the tastiest burgers" - Joan Laporta shares the story of traveling to the Ballon d'Or ceremony with Yamal and Cubarsí
Aitana Bonmatí believes Pedri is being overlooked after the Ballon d’Or Football news Today, 07:02 Aitana Bonmatí believes Pedri is being overlooked after the Ballon d’Or
Ousmane Dembele and Lamine Yamal at the Ballon d'Or ceremony Video Today, 06:20 With dignity. Lamine Yamal congratulates Ousmane Dembélé on his Ballon d'Or win
Erling Haaland of Mancheater City celebrates scoring his sides first goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal Football news Today, 05:40 Barcelona learns the price tag for Haaland. But that's not the only problem...
Neymar and Raphinha in the Brazilian national team Football news Today, 03:34 Outrage. Neymar disagrees with Raphinha's 5th place in Ballon d'Or voting
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores