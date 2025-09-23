Deal reached! Frenkie de Jong close to extending contract with the club
Dutchman stays with the club
Football news Today, 09:19Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Frenkie de Jong has agreed to extend his contract with the Catalan club.
Details: According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona has reached an agreement with Frenkie de Jong's agent regarding a contract extension for the midfielder. The new offer is for three seasons and includes a reduced salary compared to his current contract.
Frenkie himself considers the terms suitable and is ready to stay with the team, expressing his desire to continue his career at the club.
According to Transfermarkt, De Jong is valued at €45 million. This season, the Dutchman has featured in 4 matches for the Blaugrana across all competitions.
