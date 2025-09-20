RU RU ES ES FR FR
Good news. Gavi may return in time for the Champions League clash against PSG

The midfielder is close to making his comeback after injury
Football news Today, 09:52
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
One of Barcelona's key players could be back on the pitch in the coming matches. According to Diario AS, Gavi has a chance to feature in the Champions League game against PSG.

The midfielder picked up an injury during a training session and was sidelined from the squad. Preliminary reports indicate a knee issue, an area that has troubled the player before. However, if his rehabilitation continues positively, Gavi could recover in time for the showdown with the Parisians scheduled for October 1.

Let’s recall that due to this injury, the midfielder already missed Barcelona's matches against Valencia and Newcastle. In the upcoming game versus Getafe, Hansi Flick will also be unable to count on him.

Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
Champions League Champions League Table Champions League Fixtures Champions League Predictions
