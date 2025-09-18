Prediction on game Total over 2 Odds: 1.5 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On Saturday, September 20, Udine will host a Serie A clash as Udinese and Milan face off in the fourth round. Read on for detailed team analysis and a match prediction.

Match preview

Just like in the 2024/25 season, Udinese have made a strong start to the league campaign: in the opening three rounds, they have collected seven points, drawing with Verona, pulling off an away win over last season's runners-up Inter (2-1), and defeating newly promoted Pisa (0-1). In the cup, they also overcame Carrarese (2-0), comfortably advancing to the next round.

Runjaić’s men adapt easily to their opponents’ style, capable of controlling possession (though this can impact their chance creation), but they prefer to exploit open spaces, attacking depth with long balls and launching incisive counterattacks.

Milan, under the guidance of Max Allegri, kicked off their cup campaign with a 2-0 victory over Bari. Their Serie A opener didn't go as planned: at home, Milan fell to Cremonese despite enjoying 64% possession and firing 24 shots toward goal. The visitors made the most of their three shots on target, scoring twice to snatch the win.

After that disappointing loss, Milan steadied the ship: they beat Lecce on the road (2-0), then edged Bologna (1-0) in round three. The Rossoneri showed impressive versatility—an Allegri trademark—proving they can dominate possession or sit deep with disciplined defending, often leaving opponents with no clear chances.

Probable lineups

Udinese: Sava, Bertola, Kristensen, Solé, Ehizibue, Atta, Karlström, Pyotrowski, Zemura, Devis, Bravo



Milan: Terracciano, Tomori, Gabbia, De Winter, Modrić, Rabiot, Fofana, Saelemaekers, Estupiñán, Pulisic, Jiménez

Head-to-head and match facts

In their last five meetings, Milan have won three times, with Udinese taking the other two

Udinese have scored in 11 consecutive matches, winning eight of them

Seven of Milan’s last eight games have seen at least two goals scored

Prediction

Udinese are a real threat at the start of the season, especially at home. I expect Allegri to opt for a cautious, counterattacking approach, which will make it harder for Udinese to find the net. Still, this promises to be an entertaining match, and I believe we’ll see a few goals. My prediction: total over (2) at 1.5.