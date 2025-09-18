RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Udinese vs Milan: H2H, lineups and match prediction — September 20, 2025

Udinese vs Milan: H2H, lineups and match prediction — September 20, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Udinese vs AC Milan prediction Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images
Udinese Udinese
Serie A Italy (Round 4) 20 sep 2025, 14:45
- : -
Italy, Udine, Bluenergy Stadium - Stadio Friuli
AC Milan AC Milan
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2
Odds: 1.5
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On Saturday, September 20, Udine will host a Serie A clash as Udinese and Milan face off in the fourth round. Read on for detailed team analysis and a match prediction.

See also: Bologna vs Genoa prediction and betting tips 20 September 2025

Match preview

Just like in the 2024/25 season, Udinese have made a strong start to the league campaign: in the opening three rounds, they have collected seven points, drawing with Verona, pulling off an away win over last season's runners-up Inter (2-1), and defeating newly promoted Pisa (0-1). In the cup, they also overcame Carrarese (2-0), comfortably advancing to the next round.

Runjaić’s men adapt easily to their opponents’ style, capable of controlling possession (though this can impact their chance creation), but they prefer to exploit open spaces, attacking depth with long balls and launching incisive counterattacks.

Milan, under the guidance of Max Allegri, kicked off their cup campaign with a 2-0 victory over Bari. Their Serie A opener didn't go as planned: at home, Milan fell to Cremonese despite enjoying 64% possession and firing 24 shots toward goal. The visitors made the most of their three shots on target, scoring twice to snatch the win.

After that disappointing loss, Milan steadied the ship: they beat Lecce on the road (2-0), then edged Bologna (1-0) in round three. The Rossoneri showed impressive versatility—an Allegri trademark—proving they can dominate possession or sit deep with disciplined defending, often leaving opponents with no clear chances.

Probable lineups

Udinese: Sava, Bertola, Kristensen, Solé, Ehizibue, Atta, Karlström, Pyotrowski, Zemura, Devis, Bravo

Milan: Terracciano, Tomori, Gabbia, De Winter, Modrić, Rabiot, Fofana, Saelemaekers, Estupiñán, Pulisic, Jiménez

Head-to-head and match facts

  • In their last five meetings, Milan have won three times, with Udinese taking the other two
  • Udinese have scored in 11 consecutive matches, winning eight of them
  • Seven of Milan’s last eight games have seen at least two goals scored

Prediction

Udinese are a real threat at the start of the season, especially at home. I expect Allegri to opt for a cautious, counterattacking approach, which will make it harder for Udinese to find the net. Still, this promises to be an entertaining match, and I believe we’ll see a few goals. My prediction: total over (2) at 1.5.

Prediction on game Total over 2
Odds: 1.5
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Wadi Degla FC vs Tala'ea El Gaish prediction Premier League Egypt 19 sep 2025, 10:00 Wadi Degla vs El-Gaish: Will Wadi Degla extend their winning streak? Wadi Degla FC Odds: 1.48 Tala'ea El Gaish Recommended 1xBet
Smouha SC vs Haras El Hodoud prediction Premier League Egypt 19 sep 2025, 13:00 Smouha vs Haras El Hodoud. H2H, lineups and match prediction — September 19, 2025 Smouha SC Odds: 1.5 Haras El Hodoud Bet now Mostbet
Al Ahly SC vs Ceramica Cleopatra prediction Premier League Egypt 19 sep 2025, 13:00 Al Ahly vs Ceramica Cleopatra prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 19, 2025 Al Ahly SC Odds: 1.76 Ceramica Cleopatra Bet now Melbet
Lyon vs Angers prediction Ligue 1 France 19 sep 2025, 14:45 Lyon vs Angers. H2H, line-ups and match prediction — September 19, 2025 Lyon Odds: 1.6 Angers Recommended Melbet
Rio Ave vs FC Porto prediction Primeira Liga Portugal 19 sep 2025, 15:15 Rio Ave vs Porto: Will Porto extend their winning streak? Rio Ave Odds: 1.4 FC Porto Bet now Mostbet
Liverpool vs Everton prediction English Premier League 20 sep 2025, 07:30 Liverpool vs Everton prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 20 September 2025 Liverpool Odds: 1.56 Everton Bet now Mostbet
Girona vs Levante prediction LaLiga Spain 20 sep 2025, 08:00 Girona vs Levante prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 20, 2025 Girona Odds: 1.96 Levante Recommended Mostbet
Bologna vs Genoa prediction Serie A Italy 20 sep 2025, 09:00 Bologna vs Genoa prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 20 September 2025 Bologna Odds: 1.86 Genoa Bet now Melbet
Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich prediction Bundesliga Germany 20 sep 2025, 09:30 Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 20.09.2025 Hoffenheim Odds: 1.6 Bayern Munich Bet now Mostbet
Werder Bremen vs Freiburg prediction Bundesliga Germany 20 sep 2025, 09:30 Werder vs Freiburg prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 20, 2025 Werder Bremen Odds: 1.84 Freiburg Recommended 1xBet
Augsburg vs Mainz 05 prediction Bundesliga Germany 20 sep 2025, 09:30 Augsburg vs Mainz prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 20, 2025 Augsburg Odds: 1.72 Mainz 05 Bet now 1xBet
Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich prediction Bundesliga Germany 20 sep 2025, 09:30 Hoffenheim vs Bayern prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 20 September 2025 Hoffenheim Odds: 1.45 Bayern Munich Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores