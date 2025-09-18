RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Serie A Italy Predictions Bologna vs Genoa prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 20 September 2025

Bologna vs Genoa prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 20 September 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Bologna vs Genoa prediction Photo: https://www.bolognafc.it/Author unknownn
Bologna Bologna
Serie A Italy (Round 4) 20 sep 2025, 09:00
- : -
Italy, Bologna, Stadio Renato Dell'Ara
Genoa Genoa
On September 20, 2025, as part of Matchday 4 of the Italian Serie A, Bologna will host Genoa at their home ground. Kick-off is scheduled for 15:00 Central European Time. Let's take a closer look at a bet on the winner in this clash.

Bologna

Last season, the team finished in ninth place but managed to secure the Coppa Italia, which granted them a spot in European competitions. Next week, Bologna will kick off their Europa League campaign with a match against Aston Villa. Their start to the domestic league has been far from smooth: in the opening three rounds, they played out identical 1-0 scorelines — securing just one home victory against Como and suffering two away defeats to Roma and Milan.

Bologna has struggled in recent home encounters against Genoa: in the last six matches at their stadium against this opponent, they have failed to win, with Genoa claiming three victories and three games ending in draws. Notably, these fixtures are often high-scoring, and in the last three meetings, both teams have found the net.

Genoa

Genoa finished last season in 13th place, comfortably clear of the relegation zone but well adrift of the European qualification spots. The new season hasn't started brightly either: after a 3-0 Coppa Italia win over Vicenza Virtus, Genoa played three league matches without a single victory, drawing twice and losing once. They failed to score in the first two rounds, and only managed their first goal — snatching a draw — in the last match away to Como.

In head-to-head meetings with Bologna, Genoa holds the advantage: they are unbeaten in four consecutive matches, with two wins and two draws, and their last defeat to Bologna dates back to 2022.

Probable lineups

  • Bologna: Skorupski, Dzorhtea, Heggem, Lucumí, Lykogiannis, Freuler, Ferguson, Fabbian, Orsolini, Cambiaghi, Castro.
  • Genoa: Leali, Nortok-Kaff, Estigór, Vásquez, Martin, Mazini, Frendrup, Carboni, Stanciu, Ellertsson, Colombo.

Key facts and head-to-head record

  • Bologna have lost 3 of their last 4 matches.
  • 4 of Bologna's last 5 matches have seen under 2.5 goals.
  • Genoa are unbeaten in 8 of their last 9 matches.
  • 4 of Genoa's last 6 matches have seen under 2.5 goals.
  • Genoa are unbeaten in 9 of their last 10 head-to-head meetings.
  • Both teams have scored in 3 of the last 4 head-to-head encounters.

Bologna vs Genoa match prediction

Both teams have had a shaky start to the season: Genoa didn't score in their opening two fixtures and only managed their first goal in the latest match, while Bologna suffered two defeats but did manage a home win. In recent years, Genoa have held the upper hand in head-to-head matches, but Bologna currently look more confident and will be eager to end their winless streak against this opponent in the upcoming clash. My pick for this match is a Bologna win at odds of 1.86.

