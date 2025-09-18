Prediction on game Win Juventus Odds: 1.61 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

As part of the fourth round of the Italian Serie A, Verona will face Juventus in a highly anticipated clash. The match is set for Saturday, September 20, with kick-off scheduled for 18:00 Central European Time. I'm offering a bet on the winner of this game.

Match preview

Verona haven't started their Serie A campaign in the best fashion: they've lost one match and drawn twice. Offensively, the club is struggling, having scored just one goal across the opening three rounds, which highlights their attacking issues.

Playing at home could be an advantage, but a shaky defense means Verona can't fully rely on picking up points against stronger opposition. Facing Juventus will be a huge challenge, but Paolo Zanetti's men are capable of springing a surprise.

Verona focus on utilizing the flanks and individual attacking skills, but often lack precision in the final third. This was evident in the recent match against Cremonese, where the team created plenty of chances but failed to find the net.

Against Juventus, any defensive slip-ups could prove costly, and the squad will need to remain fully focused and ready for high-intensity football for the entire 90 minutes. Verona must seize every opportunity in the opponent's half, otherwise taking points will be nearly impossible.

Juventus have kicked off the season in style, racking up three consecutive victories, including a dramatic 4-3 win over Inter. The Turin giants, alongside Napoli, are the only clubs with a perfect points tally so far.

The team is playing attacking football built on combinations between quick midfielders and mobile forwards. This approach allows the Bianconeri to create chances even in tough encounters against top sides.

Coach Igor Tudor employs a flexible tactical setup, blending ball control with rapid counterattacks. Youngsters like Kenan Yildiz add dynamism and unpredictable options up front. Juventus are adept at adapting their game to the opponent's style, making them dangerous at any stage of the match.

In their last two games, the Turin side have put on a real show. The 4-3 against Inter and a 4-4 Champions League draw with Borussia Dortmund delighted the home fans. Notably, all eight goals against the Germans came after the break.

Match facts

Verona have drawn their last three home matches.

Verona have won just one home game in the past 10 months.

Juventus have won their last five Serie A fixtures.

Verona average 0.4 goals per game at home, while Juventus average 1.3 goals per game away.

Probable lineups

Verona : Montipò, Nunez, Frisz, Nelsson, Belgali, Bradaric, Serdar, Akpa-Akpro, Berned, Orban, Sarr.

: Montipò, Nunez, Frisz, Nelsson, Belgali, Bradaric, Serdar, Akpa-Akpro, Berned, Orban, Sarr. Juventus: Di Gregorio, Gatti, Bremer, Kelly, McKennie, Kalulu, Locatelli, Thuram, Koopmeiners, Yildiz, David.

H2H

Verona have not beaten Juventus since 2021.

The sides have played seven times since then, with Verona managing to score in only one of those encounters.

Prediction

Juventus are determined to extend their winning streak and solidify their position at the top of Serie A. Verona are not the kind of opponent you can afford to drop points against, so this match will come down to the performance of Igor Tudor's men. My bet is on the visitors to win.