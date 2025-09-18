Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.6 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

On September 20, 2025, as part of the fifth round of the French Championship, an intriguing clash awaits at the "Francis-Le Blé" stadium in Brest, where the local side will take on ambitious Nice.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

Brest are winless in their last five matches: 3 defeats, 2 draws.

Nice have won 2 of their last 5 fixtures.

The most recent meeting between these teams ended in a resounding 6-0 victory for Nice.

Head-to-head stats from the last 5 encounters: 1 win for Brest, 2 draws, 2 wins for Nice.

Despite the lopsided scoreline in their last clash, these teams rarely produce high-scoring affairs against each other.

Match preview:

The hosts have started the season on an inconsistent note: they try to play bold, attacking football, but results have been mixed and raise some concerns. Traditionally, Brest rely on energetic play and wing pressure, but defensive lapses remain an issue—something that could prove costly against a more organized opponent.

Nice, meanwhile, are looking to cement their place in the European spots this season. The team plays a balanced brand of football: solid at the back, smart in possession, and quick in transition. The visitors have players capable of making a difference on their own, making them dangerous in any situation.

A hard-fought contest is expected: Brest will look to feed off their home crowd, but Nice appear more mature and pragmatic—a factor that could be decisive.

Probable lineups:

Brest: Kouder, Lala, Chardonnet, Dias, Loko, Chotard, Doumbia, Makalu, Castillo, Ajorque, Balde.

Kouder, Lala, Chardonnet, Dias, Loko, Chotard, Doumbia, Makalu, Castillo, Ajorque, Balde. Nice: Diouf, Dante, Bach, Peprah, Klos, Boudaoui, Vanhoutte, Bar, Diop, Boga, Kevin.

Brest vs Nice prediction:

Both teams come into this match with attacking options, and the scenario where both find the net looks highly probable.

Brest always try to push forward at home, spurred on by their fans, which often leads to goals. Nice, however, boast more quality and should be able to exploit the hosts' defensive weaknesses. Still, the visitors themselves are not flawless at the back, giving Brest a real chance to score.

Prediction: Both teams to score — Yes (odds 1.6).