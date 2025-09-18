RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Ligue 1 France Predictions Brest vs Nice prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 20, 2025

Brest vs Nice prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 20, 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Brest vs Nice prediction https://x.com/ogcnice
Brest Brest
Ligue 1 France (Round 5) 20 sep 2025, 13:00
- : -
France, Brest, Stade Francis le Ble
Nice Nice
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.6
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

On September 20, 2025, as part of the fifth round of the French Championship, an intriguing clash awaits at the "Francis-Le Blé" stadium in Brest, where the local side will take on ambitious Nice.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

  • Brest are winless in their last five matches: 3 defeats, 2 draws.
  • Nice have won 2 of their last 5 fixtures.
  • The most recent meeting between these teams ended in a resounding 6-0 victory for Nice.
  • Head-to-head stats from the last 5 encounters: 1 win for Brest, 2 draws, 2 wins for Nice.
  • Despite the lopsided scoreline in their last clash, these teams rarely produce high-scoring affairs against each other.

Match preview:

The hosts have started the season on an inconsistent note: they try to play bold, attacking football, but results have been mixed and raise some concerns. Traditionally, Brest rely on energetic play and wing pressure, but defensive lapses remain an issue—something that could prove costly against a more organized opponent.

Nice, meanwhile, are looking to cement their place in the European spots this season. The team plays a balanced brand of football: solid at the back, smart in possession, and quick in transition. The visitors have players capable of making a difference on their own, making them dangerous in any situation.

A hard-fought contest is expected: Brest will look to feed off their home crowd, but Nice appear more mature and pragmatic—a factor that could be decisive.

Probable lineups:

  • Brest: Kouder, Lala, Chardonnet, Dias, Loko, Chotard, Doumbia, Makalu, Castillo, Ajorque, Balde.
  • Nice: Diouf, Dante, Bach, Peprah, Klos, Boudaoui, Vanhoutte, Bar, Diop, Boga, Kevin.

Brest vs Nice prediction:

Both teams come into this match with attacking options, and the scenario where both find the net looks highly probable.

Brest always try to push forward at home, spurred on by their fans, which often leads to goals. Nice, however, boast more quality and should be able to exploit the hosts' defensive weaknesses. Still, the visitors themselves are not flawless at the back, giving Brest a real chance to score.

Prediction: Both teams to score — Yes (odds 1.6).

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.6
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
vs prediction Volleyball World Championship Today, 06:00 France vs Argentina: Prediction and bet for the match on September 18, 2025 Odds: 1.88 Recommended 1xBet
Tai Po vs Macarthur FC prediction AFC Champions League Two Today, 06:00 Tai Po vs Macarthur prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 18 September 2025 Tai Po Odds: 1.8 Macarthur FC Bet now 1xBet
Selangor vs Bangkok United prediction AFC Champions League Two Today, 06:00 Selangor vs Bangkok United prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — September 18, 2025 Selangor Odds: 1.6 Bangkok United Bet now Mostbet
Kaya FC vs Tampines Rovers FC prediction AFC Champions League Two Today, 06:00 Kaya vs Tampines Rovers prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 18 September 2025 Kaya FC Odds: 1.5 Tampines Rovers FC Recommended Mostbet
BG Pathum United vs Pohang Steelers prediction AFC Champions League Two Today, 08:15 Pathum United vs Pohang Steelers. H2H, lineups and match prediction — September 18, 2025 BG Pathum United Odds: 1.7 Pohang Steelers Bet now 1xBet
Beijing Guoan vs Cong An Ha Noi prediction AFC Champions League Two Today, 08:15 Beijing Guoan vs Cong An: Who will kick off AFC Champions League 2 with a win? Beijing Guoan Odds: 1.67 Cong An Ha Noi Bet now Mostbet
Persib Bandung vs Lion City Sailors FC prediction AFC Champions League Two Today, 08:15 Persib vs Lion City prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 18, 2025 Persib Bandung Odds: 1.58 Lion City Sailors FC Recommended Melbet
Ismaily SC vs Zamalek SC prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 10:00 Ismaily vs Zamalek prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 18 September 2025 Ismaily SC Odds: 1.5 Zamalek SC Bet now Melbet
Modern Sport FC vs ENPPI prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 10:00 Modern Sport vs ENPPI prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 18, 2025 Modern Sport FC Odds: 1.52 ENPPI Bet now Melbet
FC Copenhagen vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction Champions League Today, 12:45 Copenhagen vs Bayer prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 18 September 2025 FC Copenhagen Odds: 1.65 Bayer Leverkusen Recommended Melbet
Club Brugge vs Monaco prediction Champions League Today, 12:45 Brugge - Monaco prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 18, 2025 Club Brugge Odds: 1.69 Monaco Bet now Mostbet
Club Brugge vs Monaco prediction Champions League Today, 12:45 Brugge vs Monaco prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 18, 2025 Club Brugge Odds: 1.64 Monaco Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores