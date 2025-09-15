Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.55 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

The opening round of the UEFA Champions League group stage features a clash between Slavia Prague and Bodoe/Glimt. The match will take place in Prague on Wednesday, 17 September, with kick-off scheduled for 18:45 Central European Time. I’m backing a bet on goals in this encounter.

Match preview

Slavia come into their Champions League campaign in superb form, reaffirming their status as one of the most consistent clubs in Czech football. Last season, they confidently reclaimed the league title and earned a direct ticket to the Champions League.

The team masterfully combines disciplined defending with rapid transitions into attack, making them a nightmare opponent. Particularly at home, Slavia traditionally play with bravery and aggression, fuelled by the passionate support of their fans.

The squad is well balanced, offering the coaching staff a mix of seasoned veterans and promising young talent. The midfield looks solid, while the attack is versatile thanks to dynamic wing play and dangerous set-pieces. A key weapon is the squad’s top physical fitness, which allows them to maintain high pressing throughout the match.

In the new campaign, Slavia have already played eight matches without tasting defeat. The capital club tops the domestic league table, though interestingly, no player has scored more than two goals so far.

Norwegian side Bodoe/Glimt have, in recent years, become synonymous with dynamic, attacking football. The club from the small town in northern Norway has shown that clever management and a strong academy can create a team capable of competing on the European stage.

Their playing style is built on high tempo, crisp passing, and relentless off-the-ball movement. This approach helped them make waves in last season’s Europa League, where their thrilling run was halted by Tottenham in the semifinals.

Underestimating Bodoe/Glimt is a mistake. The club has repeatedly proven it can shock even top sides from Europe’s elite leagues. Their confidence, attacking philosophy, and character make them a dangerous adversary—especially if they strike first.

In Champions League qualifying, the Norwegian champions demolished Sturm at home 5-0, and a narrow away defeat was enough to see them through to the group stage. With nine rounds left in their domestic season, Bodoe/Glimt are leading the league and racing towards a third consecutive title.

Match facts

Slavia have both scored and conceded in four straight matches.

The Czech side have won their last three home games in Prague.

The Norwegians have lost just one of their last 13 matches.

Slavia average 2.2 goals per home game, while Bodo/Glimt average 2.1 goals per away fixture.

Probable lineups

Slavia Prague : Stanek, Holes, Zima, Haloupek, Zmrzly, Hasioka, Dorley, Zafeiris, Provod, Prekop, Chytil.

: Stanek, Holes, Zima, Haloupek, Zmrzly, Hasioka, Dorley, Zafeiris, Provod, Prekop, Chytil. Bodoe/Glimt: Haikin, Riisnaes, Bjortuft, Gundersen, Sevald, Berg, Evjen, Auklend, Jorgensen, Hauge, Brynhildsen.

H2H

The two sides have never met before in official competition.

Prediction

This match promises goals: both teams are committed to attacking football, but rarely keep clean sheets. Slavia are favourites at home, but Bodoe/Glimt will not make it easy. I’m betting on both teams to score.