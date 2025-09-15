Prediction on game Win Paris Saint-Germain Odds: 1.4 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On September 17, the Parc des Princes in Paris will host a first-round clash of the Champions League group stage as French giants PSG welcome Italian side Atalanta.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history:

PSG and Atalanta have met just once before in official competition — in the quarter-finals of the 2019/20 Champions League season.

PSG are the reigning Champions League title holders.

Atalanta are winless in their last five matches.

PSG have lost just 2 of their last 10 games.

Match preview:

The Parisians traditionally rank among the main contenders for the trophy and enter the tournament as favorites. PSG's star-studded attack, led by Dembélé and company, is capable of breaking down any defense, while home advantage only boosts their confidence.

Atalanta, meanwhile, are renowned for their aggressive and attacking style. Ivan Jurić's side will look to impose their game and use rapid transitions from defense to attack. Last season, the Bergamo outfit once again showed they can spring surprises even against top clubs, so underestimating them would be a mistake.

This promises to be a dynamic and entertaining encounter, with both teams likely to focus on attack. The key question is whether Atalanta can withstand the hosts' pressure and capitalize on their chances in front of goal.

Probable lineups:

PSG: Chevalier, Hakimi, Zabarnyi, Beraldo, Mendes, Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz, Doué, Dembélé, Barcola.

Chevalier, Hakimi, Zabarnyi, Beraldo, Mendes, Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz, Doué, Dembélé, Barcola. Atalanta: Carnesecchi, Scalvini, Hien, Djimsiti, Bellanova, de Roon, Pašalić, Zalewski, De Ketelaere, Maldini, Scamacca.

PSG vs Atalanta match prediction:

PSG are clear favorites for this fixture — the team boasts a stronger squad, higher individual quality, and the advantage of playing at home. While Atalanta are dangerous going forward, they are often vulnerable at the back — and PSG are well equipped to exploit those weaknesses. Prediction: PSG win. (odds 1.40).