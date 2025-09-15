RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Champions League Predictions PSG vs Atalanta prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 17 September 2025

PSG vs Atalanta prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 17 September 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Paris Saint-Germain vs Atalanta prediction Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images
Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain Schedule Paris Saint-Germain News Paris Saint-Germain Transfers
Champions League Champions League Table Champions League Fixtures Champions League Predictions
17 sep 2025, 15:00
- : -
International, Paris, Parc des Princes
Atalanta
Atalanta Atalanta Schedule Atalanta News Atalanta Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Paris Saint-Germain
Odds: 1.4
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

On September 17, the Parc des Princes in Paris will host a first-round clash of the Champions League group stage as French giants PSG welcome Italian side Atalanta.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history:

  • PSG and Atalanta have met just once before in official competition — in the quarter-finals of the 2019/20 Champions League season.

  • PSG are the reigning Champions League title holders.

  • Atalanta are winless in their last five matches.

  • PSG have lost just 2 of their last 10 games.

Match preview:

The Parisians traditionally rank among the main contenders for the trophy and enter the tournament as favorites. PSG's star-studded attack, led by Dembélé and company, is capable of breaking down any defense, while home advantage only boosts their confidence.

Atalanta, meanwhile, are renowned for their aggressive and attacking style. Ivan Jurić's side will look to impose their game and use rapid transitions from defense to attack. Last season, the Bergamo outfit once again showed they can spring surprises even against top clubs, so underestimating them would be a mistake.

This promises to be a dynamic and entertaining encounter, with both teams likely to focus on attack. The key question is whether Atalanta can withstand the hosts' pressure and capitalize on their chances in front of goal.

Probable lineups:

  • PSG: Chevalier, Hakimi, Zabarnyi, Beraldo, Mendes, Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz, Doué, Dembélé, Barcola.
  • Atalanta: Carnesecchi, Scalvini, Hien, Djimsiti, Bellanova, de Roon, Pašalić, Zalewski, De Ketelaere, Maldini, Scamacca.

PSG vs Atalanta match prediction:

PSG are clear favorites for this fixture — the team boasts a stronger squad, higher individual quality, and the advantage of playing at home. While Atalanta are dangerous going forward, they are often vulnerable at the back — and PSG are well equipped to exploit those weaknesses. Prediction: PSG win. (odds 1.40).

Prediction on game Win Paris Saint-Germain
Odds: 1.4
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Poland vs Qatar prediction Volleyball World Championship Today, 09:30 Poland vs Qatar. Prediction and bet for the match on September 15, 2025 Poland Odds: 1.8 Qatar Recommended Mostbet
Sharjah Cultural Club vs Al-Gharafa prediction AFC Champions League Today, 09:45 Al-Sharjah vs Al-Gharafa: Who will kick off the AFC Champions League with a win? Sharjah Cultural Club Odds: 2 Al-Gharafa Bet now 1xBet
Al-Wahda vs Al-Ittihad prediction AFC Champions League Today, 12:00 Al Wahda vs Al Ittihad prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 15, 2025 Al-Wahda Odds: 1.56 Al-Ittihad Bet now Melbet
Verona vs Cremonese prediction Serie A Italy Today, 12:30 Verona vs Cremonese prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 15, 2025 Verona Odds: 2.17 Cremonese Recommended Melbet
Al-Ahli Jeddah vs Nasaf Qarshi prediction AFC Champions League Today, 14:15 Al-Ahli vs Nasaf Qarshi: will Al-Ahli kick off their AFC Champions League campaign with a win? Al-Ahli Jeddah Odds: 2 Nasaf Qarshi Bet now Mostbet
Como vs Genoa prediction Serie A Italy Today, 14:45 Como vs Genoa prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 15 September 2025 Como Odds: 1.68 Genoa Bet now Mostbet
Espanyol vs Mallorca prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 15:00 Espanyol vs Mallorca prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 15, 2025 Espanyol Odds: 1.55 Mallorca Recommended Mostbet
Melbourne City FC vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima prediction AFC Champions League 16 sep 2025, 03:45 Melbourne City vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 16, 2025 Melbourne City FC Odds: 1.85 Sanfrecce Hiroshima Bet now 1xBet
Gangwon FC vs Shanghai Shenhua prediction AFC Champions League 16 sep 2025, 06:00 Gangwon vs Shanghai Shenhua prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 16, 2025 Gangwon FC Odds: 1.65 Shanghai Shenhua Bet now 1xBet
Buriram United vs Johor Darul Ta'zim prediction AFC Champions League 16 sep 2025, 08:15 Buriram United vs Johor DT prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — September 16, 2025 Buriram United Odds: 1.51 Johor Darul Ta'zim Recommended Mostbet
Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC vs Tractor prediction AFC Champions League 16 sep 2025, 12:00 Shabab Al-Ahli vs Tractor: H2H, lineups and match prediction — September 16, 2025 Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC Odds: 1.8 Tractor Bet now 1xBet
Athletic Club vs Arsenal prediction Champions League 16 sep 2025, 12:45 Athletic Bilbao vs Arsenal prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 16, 2025 Athletic Club Odds: 1.5 Arsenal Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores