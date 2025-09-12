Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.84 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the fixtures of the 4th round of the French championship will take place on Sunday at the Stade de la Meinau in Strasbourg, where the local side Strasbourg will take on Le Havre. Let's take a closer look at a bet on goals in this clash.

Match preview

Liam Rosenior's men have kicked off the new season with a bang, despite having to juggle European qualifiers. Two consecutive clean-sheet victories and a respectable fight against Monaco are an impressive statement, especially considering the squad’s limited resources and a packed schedule. The team is not only collecting points but also consistently delivering attacking performances.

Strasbourg are particularly strong at home: 8 wins in their last 11 Ligue 1 matches at their own ground is a convincing record. This young, ambitious squad relies on quick transitions to attack, which helps them create chances—but also leads to mistakes at the back, something the visitors could well exploit.

Didier Digard's team has been handed a tough schedule to start the season, but by the third round, they caused an upset by beating Nice 3-1. Despite being newcomers and underdogs, Le Havre are not afraid to push forward and have found the net in 18 consecutive Ligue 1 matches. This underlines their effective attacking link-up play and the coaching staff’s smart approach.

The visitors are also solid on the road: 5 wins and 2 draws in their last 10 away games is a strong return for a side without star names. Most importantly, Le Havre don't shut up shop—they play open, attacking football, which gives every reason to believe their scoring run could continue in this match as well.

Probable lineups

Strasbourg : Penders, Sarr, Doucouré, Höisberg, Ouattara, Amougou, Luis, Moreira, Barco, Panichelli, Lemaréchal

: Penders, Sarr, Doucouré, Höisberg, Ouattara, Amougou, Luis, Moreira, Barco, Panichelli, Lemaréchal Le Havre: Diaw, Zouaoui, Lloris, Sangante, Nego, Seko, Soumaré, Kechta, Ndiaye, Doucouré, Samatta

Match facts and head-to-head

Strasbourg have scored in 13 of their last 14 Ligue 1 matches.

In 11 of Le Havre’s last 12 away games, both teams have scored.

In 6 of Strasbourg’s last 7 home matches, the “both teams to score” bet has come in.

Prediction

Both teams have started the season confidently, focusing on attacking football. Strasbourg are reliable scorers at home but also concede regularly. Le Havre, meanwhile, push forward at every opportunity and score in virtually every match. Given the stats and current form, the 'both teams to score' bet at odds of 1.84 looks logical and promising.