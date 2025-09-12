Prediction on game Werder Bremen wont lose Odds: 1.89 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

One of the fixtures of Bundesliga matchday 3 will take place on Sunday at Borussia-Park in Mönchengladbach, where the local Borussia will host Werder Bremen. The encounter promises to be tense, as neither side has tasted victory so far this season. Let's take a look at a betting option for the outcome of this match that offers solid chances of success.

Match preview

Gerardo Seoane's side find themselves in a prolonged slump: the team hasn't won in the Bundesliga for nine matches in a row. What's more, Mönchengladbach have failed to score in their last four outings, a fact that seriously concerns their supporters. Just a single point collected and no goals scored—a worrying signal at the start of the campaign.

Even home turf brings little comfort for Borussia: they've managed just one win in their last eight at Borussia-Park. With current squad absences and a lack of creativity up front, a quick turnaround looks highly unlikely.

Werder showed real character in the previous round, coming back from 1-3 down to draw 3-3 against Bayer, and did so while playing with a man down. That once again underlined their fighting spirit and resilience, especially away from home. The team knows how to rise to the occasion and find ways to the opponent's goal, even under adverse circumstances.

Despite defensive issues, Werder play vibrant, attacking football, particularly on the road. In their last six away matches, Bremen have scored 14 goals and lost just once. That kind of mindset could be a decisive factor in Mönchengladbach.

Probable lineups

Borussia Mönchengladbach : Nicolas, Scally, Elvedi, Dicks, Ulrich, Onora, Reitz, Steger, Zander, Hack, Matino

: Nicolas, Scally, Elvedi, Dicks, Ulrich, Onora, Reitz, Steger, Zander, Hack, Matino Werder: Backhaus, Agu, Friedl, Koulibaly, Sugawara, Njinmah, Čović, Schmid, Linen, Mbangula, Grüll

Match facts and head-to-head

Borussia have failed to score in their last four Bundesliga matches.

Werder are unbeaten in five of their last six away games in the league.

Both teams have scored in three of their last five head-to-head encounters.

Prediction

Given Borussia’s ongoing crisis and Werder’s confident away form, backing the visitors to avoid defeat seems a logical choice. Bremen possess attacking firepower and mental resilience, while the hosts are struggling even to create chances.