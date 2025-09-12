Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.74 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the standout fixtures of La Liga’s Matchday 4 will be played on Sunday at the Johan Cruyff Stadium in Barcelona, where the home side Barcelona hosts Valencia. Let’s take a closer look at an enticing goal-scoring bet for this clash, with great odds for success.

Match preview

The Catalans kicked off the season with a run of away fixtures, collecting 7 points from their opening three games. Hans Flick’s men defeated Mallorca and Levante before stumbling slightly in a 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano. Given the squad’s injury woes and the absence of several key players, this return can be considered quite respectable.

Despite being forced to play their home match at a backup stadium, Barcelona are still clear favourites. The team plays aggressively in attack, consistently creates chances and almost always scores at least twice. However, defensive issues remain unresolved—with even underdogs managing to breach the Blaugrana’s back line.

After a disappointing start, Valencia finally gave their fans something to cheer about with a commanding 3-0 win over Getafe. That result snapped a five-game winless streak and injected a shot of confidence into the team. Valencia are gradually finding their rhythm and showing good tactical organization.

The defensive line deserves special mention—Valencia have not conceded many and often keep opponents on a tight leash. However, they face a real test in Barcelona. History is also not on their side: Valencia have lost each of their last four away games against the Catalans.

Probable lineups

Barcelona : Garcia, Christensen, Kounde, Araujo, E. Garcia, Olmo, Pedri, Lopez, Torres, Yamal, Raphinha

: Garcia, Christensen, Kounde, Araujo, E. Garcia, Olmo, Pedri, Lopez, Torres, Yamal, Raphinha Valencia: Agirrezabala, Tarrega, Diakhaby, Vazquez, Foulquier, Guerra, Rioja, Santamaria, Lopez, Danjuma, Duro

Match facts & head-to-head

Barcelona have won 9 of their last 11 home matches in La Liga.

Valencia have scored in 10 of their last 12 away games in La Liga.

Both teams have scored in 17 of the last 20 head-to-head league meetings.

Prediction

Given both teams’ attacking approaches and their head-to-head history, a high-scoring affair looks likely. Barcelona are clear favourites to dominate, but Valencia have every chance to break through their imperfect defence. Backing “Both teams to score” at odds of 1.74 looks like a solid bet in this scenario.