Celta vs Girona prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 14 September 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Celta Vigo vs Girona prediction Photo: laliga.com / Author unknown
Celta Vigo
14 sep 2025, 08:00
- : -
Spain, Vigo, Abanca Balaidos
Girona
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Celta Vigo
Odds: 1.71
One of the fixtures of La Liga’s Matchday 4 will take place on Sunday at the Balaídos stadium in Vigo, where the local side Celta hosts Girona. Let’s take a look at a prediction for the outcome of this clash — and a bet that offers promising chances of success.

Match preview

The Galicians are still searching for their first win of the season, but their performances have left a solid impression. After a disappointing opening round against Getafe (0-2), Claudio Giráldez’s team have drawn three matches in a row, all by the same 1-1 scoreline. The squad has shown organized football, particularly in defense, and is more than capable of challenging even stronger opponents.

Celta haven’t won at home in their last four matches, but have only lost once in their last eight La Liga games. The presence of experienced players like Iago Aspas adds confidence and stability — something especially valuable against a team in deep crisis.

Girona’s start to the season can only be described as disastrous — three defeats with a combined score of 1-10 speak for themselves. Míchel Sánchez’s side have struggled both defensively and in attack, and their away form remains a major weakness. In their most recent outing, Girona were humiliated by Villarreal with a 0-5 scoreline.

The team has failed to find its rhythm for five straight rounds, and up against Celta’s well-organized structure, it will be tough for them to snatch any points. Their only hope lies in individual flashes from veterans like Stuani, but that is unlikely to provide long-term salvation.

Probable lineups

  • Celta: Radu, Domínguez, Carreira, Rodríguez, Rueda, Fernández, Román, Sotelo, Aspas, Zaragoza, Durán
  • Girona: Gazzaniga, Witsel, Moreno, Reis, Martínez, López, Martín, Roca, Lemar, Asprilla, Stuani

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Celta have lost just one of their last eight league matches.
  • Girona have suffered five consecutive defeats, conceding at least two goals in each.
  • In their last ten La Liga away games, Girona have managed only one victory.

Prediction

Based on the current form of both teams, Celta have an excellent chance to end their winless streak. The Catalans look shaky, especially at the back, and show no signs of emerging from their crisis. The Galicians, meanwhile, are steadily picking up points — even if mostly through draws — and at home, they should have enough to overcome an unstable opponent.

Prediction on game Win Celta Vigo
Odds: 1.71
Comments
