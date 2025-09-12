Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.65 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

One of the headline fixtures of Premier League matchday 4 will take place on Sunday at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, where hosts Manchester City square off against Manchester United. Here’s a bet on the outcome of this high-stakes showdown with great potential for success.

Match preview

Pep Guardiola’s side have made an unexpectedly stumbling start to the new season, losing back-to-back games after a confident opening. Defeats to Tottenham and Brighton have dropped City into the lower half of the table, and they urgently need to get back to winning ways.

Home form remains a pillar of strength for the Citizens — with five wins in their last six matches at the Etihad. However, injuries to several key players could affect their midfield control and defensive solidity.

Rúben Amorim’s men finally earned their first win only in the previous round, and even that was a struggle — the decisive goal came from a penalty in the 97th minute. Issues up front and defensive instability remain a concern, especially with a grueling fixture list ahead.

United have found life tough on the road — six consecutive Premier League away matches without a win. The squad boasts plenty of individual brilliance, but so far, they haven’t shown the kind of cohesive play needed to go toe-to-toe with the top sides.

Probable lineups

Manchester City : Trafford, Khusanov, Stones, Ait-Nouri, Núñez, Reijnders, Rodri, Silva, Marmoush, Bobb, Haaland

: Trafford, Khusanov, Stones, Ait-Nouri, Núñez, Reijnders, Rodri, Silva, Marmoush, Bobb, Haaland Manchester United: Bayindir, Yoro, de Ligt, Shaw, Dalot, Casemiro, Fernandes, Mount, Mbeumo, Diallo, Cunha

Match facts and head-to-head

Six of the last seven Manchester derbies in the Premier League have seen three or more goals scored.

City have won five of their last six home league matches.

United have failed to win any of their last six Premier League away games.

Prediction

Despite City’s current position in the table, they remain favorites and will be highly motivated to break their losing streak. United know how to respond in derby matches and usually carve out chances in front of goal. These encounters almost always deliver goals at both ends, and the historical stats back that up. Our tip for this match: Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.65.