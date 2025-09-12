RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League England Predictions Burnley vs Liverpool prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 14 September 2025

Burnley vs Liverpool prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 14 September 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Burnley vs Liverpool prediction Photo: nbcsports.com / Author unknown
Burnley
Burnley Burnley Schedule Burnley News Burnley Transfers
English Premier League English Premier League Table English Premier League Fixtures English Premier League Predictions
14 sep 2025, 09:00
- : -
England, Burnley, Turf Moor
Liverpool
Liverpool Liverpool Schedule Liverpool News Liverpool Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(-1,5)
Odds: 1.99
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

One of the fixtures of the Premier League's Matchday 4 will take place on Sunday at Turf Moor in Burnley, where the local side will host Liverpool. Here’s a betting tip on the outcome of this clash with strong odds for success.

Match preview

Scott Parker’s team have had an inconsistent start to the season: one win and two defeats, both losses coming away against tough opponents. Their only success so far was secured at home against Sunderland, underlining the side’s reliance on home advantage.

Burnley are capable of creating chances in attack, but their defence remains a weak point: in five of their last six matches, they have conceded at least three goals. Moreover, their home games tend to be high-scoring, with both teams often finding the net.

Under Arne Slot, Liverpool have kicked off the new campaign in style, picking up three wins from their opening three matches. The team has already laid down a marker in the Premier League and is doubling down on an attacking brand of football.

Summer signings have notably strengthened the squad’s depth, especially in the forward line. Despite frequent defensive lapses away from home, the Reds always find a way to compensate with their firepower up front — in their last eight games, Liverpool have conceded but almost always come out on top.

Probable line-ups

  • Burnley: Dubravka, Walker, Hartmann, Esteve, Ekdal, Mejbri, Cullen, Ugochukwu, Antony, Foster, Bruun Larsen
  • Liverpool: Alisson, Kerkez, Konate, van Dijk, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Gravenberch, Salah, Wirtz, Ekitike

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Liverpool have won their last 6 away matches against Burnley in the Premier League.
  • Both teams have scored in 5 of Burnley’s last 6 home league games.
  • Liverpool have scored in 37 consecutive Premier League matches — a club record.

Prediction

Comparing current form and squad depth, the visitors have a clear advantage, especially considering their attacking prowess and confidence at the start of the season. Burnley are capable of putting up a fight, but containing Liverpool will be a huge challenge, especially given the Reds’ high-intensity style. The smart money is on Liverpool with a -1.5 handicap at odds of 1.99.

Prediction on game W2(-1,5)
Odds: 1.99
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest prediction English Premier League 13 sep 2025, 07:30 Arsenal - Nottingham Forest prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 13 September 2025 Arsenal Odds: 1.6 Nottingham Forest Recommended Mostbet
Union Berlin vs Hoffenheim prediction Bundesliga Germany 13 sep 2025, 09:30 Union Berlin vs Hoffenheim: Will anyone claim a second win of the season? Union Berlin Odds: 1.7 Hoffenheim Bet now 1xBet
Freiburg vs VfB Stuttgart prediction Bundesliga Germany 13 sep 2025, 09:30 Freiburg vs Stuttgart prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 13 September 2025 Freiburg Odds: 1.67 VfB Stuttgart Bet now 1xBet
Wolfsburg vs FC Koln prediction Bundesliga Germany 13 sep 2025, 09:30 Wolfsburg vs Cologne prediction, H2H, and probable lineups – 13 September 2025 Wolfsburg Odds: 1.6 FC Koln Recommended 1xBet
Ghazl Al Mahalla vs Al Mokawloon Al Arab prediction Premier League Egypt 13 sep 2025, 10:00 Ghazl El Mahalla vs Arab Contractors: Will Ghazl extend their unbeaten run? Ghazl Al Mahalla Odds: 2.7 Al Mokawloon Al Arab Bet now 1xBet
Fulham vs Leeds prediction English Premier League 13 sep 2025, 10:00 Fulham vs Leeds prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 13 September 2025 Fulham Odds: 2 Leeds Bet now 1xBet
Newcastle vs Wolverhampton prediction English Premier League 13 sep 2025, 10:00 Newcastle vs Wolverhampton prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 13 September 2025 Newcastle Odds: 1.81 Wolverhampton Recommended Melbet
Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid prediction LaLiga Spain 13 sep 2025, 10:15 Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 13.09.2025 Real Sociedad Odds: 1.65 Real Madrid Bet now 1xBet
Juventus vs Inter prediction Serie A Italy 13 sep 2025, 12:00 Juventus vs Inter: Will Juventus extend their winning streak? Juventus Odds: 1.45 Inter Bet now Melbet
Juventus vs Inter prediction Serie A Italy 13 sep 2025, 12:00 Juventus vs Inter prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 13 September 2025 Juventus Odds: 1.85 Inter Recommended 1xBet
West Ham vs Tottenham prediction English Premier League 13 sep 2025, 12:30 West Ham - Tottenham: Can Tottenham overcome their rivals away from home? West Ham Odds: 1.9 Tottenham Bet now Melbet
West Ham vs Tottenham prediction English Premier League 13 sep 2025, 12:30 West Ham vs Tottenham prediction, H2H and probable lineups – September 13, 2025 West Ham Odds: 1.69 Tottenham Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores