One of the fixtures of the Premier League's Matchday 4 will take place on Sunday at Turf Moor in Burnley, where the local side will host Liverpool. Here’s a betting tip on the outcome of this clash with strong odds for success.

Match preview

Scott Parker’s team have had an inconsistent start to the season: one win and two defeats, both losses coming away against tough opponents. Their only success so far was secured at home against Sunderland, underlining the side’s reliance on home advantage.

Burnley are capable of creating chances in attack, but their defence remains a weak point: in five of their last six matches, they have conceded at least three goals. Moreover, their home games tend to be high-scoring, with both teams often finding the net.

Under Arne Slot, Liverpool have kicked off the new campaign in style, picking up three wins from their opening three matches. The team has already laid down a marker in the Premier League and is doubling down on an attacking brand of football.

Summer signings have notably strengthened the squad’s depth, especially in the forward line. Despite frequent defensive lapses away from home, the Reds always find a way to compensate with their firepower up front — in their last eight games, Liverpool have conceded but almost always come out on top.

Probable line-ups

Burnley : Dubravka, Walker, Hartmann, Esteve, Ekdal, Mejbri, Cullen, Ugochukwu, Antony, Foster, Bruun Larsen

: Dubravka, Walker, Hartmann, Esteve, Ekdal, Mejbri, Cullen, Ugochukwu, Antony, Foster, Bruun Larsen Liverpool: Alisson, Kerkez, Konate, van Dijk, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Gravenberch, Salah, Wirtz, Ekitike

Match facts and head-to-head

Liverpool have won their last 6 away matches against Burnley in the Premier League.

Both teams have scored in 5 of Burnley’s last 6 home league games.

Liverpool have scored in 37 consecutive Premier League matches — a club record.

Prediction

Comparing current form and squad depth, the visitors have a clear advantage, especially considering their attacking prowess and confidence at the start of the season. Burnley are capable of putting up a fight, but containing Liverpool will be a huge challenge, especially given the Reds’ high-intensity style. The smart money is on Liverpool with a -1.5 handicap at odds of 1.99.