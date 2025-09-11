Prediction on game W1(+1.00) Odds: 1.65 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

One of the key fixtures of Matchday 4 in the English Premier League takes place on Saturday at the Brentford Community Stadium in London, where the home side Brentford will host Chelsea. Let’s take a closer look at a high-probability outcome for this intriguing encounter.

Match preview

Brentford are currently holding steady in mid-table and have looked solid, particularly on their own turf. Their only win of the season so far came at home against Aston Villa, and the Bees traditionally put up a stubborn fight in front of their own fans – this is where they manage to play in a more organized and disciplined fashion.

Despite suffering defeats in both of their away matches, Brentford have maintained decent form – they lost narrowly and have found the net in 4 of their last 5 Premier League outings. Keith Andrews’ men know how to challenge even the favourites and rarely lose by a large margin, especially when playing at home.

Chelsea, under the guidance of Enzo Maresca, have made a confident start, picking up 7 points from their opening three matches. Their defensive solidity has been particularly impressive – conceding just once in those three games. The Blues dispatched both West Ham and Fulham with authority, while their clash with Crystal Palace ended in a goalless draw.

However, Chelsea have not always been as convincing on the road – big-margin victories are a rarity. Moreover, their injury list remains lengthy, which could affect their squad depth and overall dynamics in this London derby.

Probable line-ups

Brentford : Kelleher, Kayode, Collins, van den Berg, Yarmolyuk, Schade, Damsgaard, Henderson, Lewis-Potter, Ouattara, Thiago

: Kelleher, Kayode, Collins, van den Berg, Yarmolyuk, Schade, Damsgaard, Henderson, Lewis-Potter, Ouattara, Thiago Chelsea: Sanchez, Gusto, Chalobah, Adarabioyo, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernandez, Jesus, Neto, Estevao, Bynoe-Gittens

Match facts and head-to-head

Both teams have scored in 4 of Brentford’s last 5 Premier League matches.

Chelsea have lost only once in their previous 12 league games.

Since Brentford’s promotion to the Premier League, Chelsea have never beaten them by more than a single goal.

Prediction

Chelsea are in good form, but tend to play conservatively away from home and rarely win by a large margin. Brentford, on the other hand, are traditionally strong at home and are seldom beaten by two or more goals. Given these factors, the optimal bet appears to be “Brentford with a (+1) handicap” at odds of 1.65.