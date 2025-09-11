RU RU ES ES FR FR
West Ham vs Tottenham prediction, H2H and probable lineups – September 13, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
West Ham vs Tottenham prediction Photo: footballwhispers.com / Author unknown
13 sep 2025, 12:30
- : -
England, London, London Stadium
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.69
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

One of the standout fixtures of Premier League Matchday 4 takes place this Saturday at the London Stadium in the English capital, where West Ham United host Tottenham Hotspur. Let's break down why a bet on goals in this London derby looks like a high-value pick.

Match preview

West Ham have had a rocky start to the season so far. After heavy defeats to Sunderland and Chelsea, the Hammers unexpectedly bounced back with a convincing 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest. That’s certainly a positive sign, but their inconsistency and a six-game home winless run remain concerning.

Still, the Hammers rarely keep a clean sheet at home. In their last five Premier League matches at the London Stadium, both teams have found the net every time — highlighting West Ham's attacking threat as well as defensive vulnerabilities. The support of the home crowd and the derby spirit could be decisive factors.

Tottenham looked very solid in the first two rounds, beating Burnley and Manchester City without conceding a goal. However, in their last outing, Thomas Frank’s side surprisingly lost at home to Bournemouth, raising questions about their concentration levels. Despite that defeat, Spurs remain in the leading pack and continue to play balanced football.

On the road, though, Tottenham’s form has been less convincing — just one win in their last seven away matches. Still, even when results haven’t gone their way, Spurs almost always find a way to score, especially against shaky defences like West Ham’s.

Probable lineups

  • West Ham: Hermansen, Kilman, Diouf, Mavropanos, Walker-Peters, Ward-Prowse, Soucek, Paqueta, Fernandes, Bowen, Fullkrug
  • Tottenham: Vicario, Spence, Romero, van de Ven, Porro, Palhinha, Bentancur, Kudus, Sarr, Johnson, Richarlison

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Both teams have scored in 8 of their last 10 meetings.
  • The last three matches at the London Stadium have all ended 1-1.
  • West Ham have both scored and conceded in five consecutive home games.

Prediction

Derbies between West Ham and Tottenham are almost always open and entertaining. Given the defensive instability on both sides but solid attacking options, backing both teams to score at odds of 1.69 looks like the smartest play here.

