Atletico Madrid - Villarreal prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 13.09.2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal prediction Photo: laliga.com / Author unknown
Atletico Madrid
13 sep 2025, 15:00
- : -
Spain, Madrid, Riyadh Air Metropolitano
Villarreal
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the matches of the 4th round of the Spanish championship will take place on Saturday at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, where the local side Atletico will host Villarreal. I am offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Diego Simeone's team have made an extremely poor start to the new season — two draws and a defeat to Espanyol have dropped the Colchoneros into the lower half of the table. This is their worst league start in the last 16 years, and the club is now under heavy pressure from both fans and the media.

However, Atletico remain a tough nut to crack at home: the team is unbeaten on their own turf in five consecutive matches, often opening the scoring first. The upcoming game is a great opportunity for a reset, especially since the hosts have a strong and competitive squad.

Marcelino Garcia Toral’s men are riding a great wave, having won two of their first three matches and already netting eight goals. The team displays dynamic attacking football and currently sits third in the table, just two points behind the leaders.

The "Yellow Submarine" are particularly dangerous on the counter-attack, and away from home the Valencians look impressive: just one defeat in their last ten away games. At the same time, Villarreal regularly finds the back of the net and almost always manages to score, even against top clubs.

Probable lineups

  • Atletico Madrid: Oblak, Gantzko, Le Normand, Lenglet, Cardoso, Barrios, Almada, Llorente, Simeone, Alvarez, Sorloth
  • Villarreal: Junior, Marin, Cardona, Mourinho, Foyth, Moleiro, Comesaña, Guye, Etta Eyong, Pepe, Buchanan

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Atletico have scored in their last 18 La Liga home matches.
  • Villarreal have found the net in 8 of their last 10 away games.
  • Both teams have scored in their last 5 league meetings.

Prediction

Atletico will be highly motivated to return to winning ways, but Villarreal’s current form and attacking style won’t allow the Madrid side to relax. Both teams are consistent scorers, and their head-to-head stats point to a high-scoring scenario.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.65
