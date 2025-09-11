Prediction on game Win Athletic Club Odds: 1.62 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

One of the matches of the 4th round of the Spanish championship will take place on Saturday at San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao, where the local side Athletic will host Alaves. I’m offering a prediction for the outcome of this clash with solid chances of success.

Match preview

Ernesto Valverde’s squad continues to delight fans with their superb form, having won all three of their opening matches this season. The Basques confidently picked up points against Sevilla, Rayo Vallecano, and Betis, and currently share the top spot with Real Madrid.

Athletic are especially strong on home turf, having lost just once in their last 18 La Liga matches at San Mamés. Despite the coach’s suspension and a number of personnel losses, the team maintains its structure, pressing, and balance in both attack and defense.

Eduardo Coudet’s men have started the season with respectable results—a win over Levante and a draw against Atletico demonstrate the squad’s fighting spirit and competitiveness. Nevertheless, their away performances remain inconsistent: the defeat to Betis was a stark reminder of their struggles on the road.

Defensively, Alaves concede far too often, especially away from home—having let in goals in 20 of their last 22 away fixtures. Converting chances is another persistent issue, and this weakness is particularly evident against Athletic: in the last seven head-to-head encounters, Alaves have managed to score just once.

Probable lineups

Athletic Bilbao : Simon, Berchiche, Vivian, Areso, Paredes, Prados, Jauregizar, Sancet, Guruzeta, Berenguer, I. Williams

: Simon, Berchiche, Vivian, Areso, Paredes, Prados, Jauregizar, Sancet, Guruzeta, Berenguer, I. Williams Alaves: Sivera, Garces, Jony, Tenaglia, Diarra, Blanco, Guridi, Ibanez, Alena, Martinez, Vicente

Match facts and head-to-head

Athletic are unbeaten in 17 of their last 18 home La Liga matches.

In their last 7 La Liga meetings, Alaves have scored only 1 goal against Athletic.

Athletic have won their last 3 home matches against Alaves with a clean sheet.

Prediction

Given Athletic’s current form and Alaves’ poor away record, the hosts are clear favorites in this Basque derby. The Bilbao side consistently secures points at home and effectively neutralizes the attacking threats of their opponents.