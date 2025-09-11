RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football LaLiga Predictions Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 13.09.2025

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 13.09.2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid prediction Photo: laliga.com / Author unknown
Real Sociedad
13 sep 2025, 10:15
- : -
Spain, San Sebastian, Reale Arena
Real Madrid
Prediction on game Win Real Madrid
Odds: 1.65
One of the marquee fixtures of La Liga's Matchday 4 will take place on Saturday at the Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastián, where the local side Real Sociedad hosts Real Madrid. I'm offering a bet on the outcome of this clash, which comes with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Sergio Francisco's team continues their rough patch in La Liga, having collected only two points from their opening three games. The lack of spark in attack and vulnerability at the back are especially worrying: they've conceded first in six of their last seven matches and even lost to the newly promoted side Oviedo.

Home form has also been shaky—Real Sociedad have conceded in six of their last seven games at Anoeta. That said, the Basques tend to show character in the second half, rarely losing after the interval, which gives their fans a glimmer of cautious optimism.

The capital club, led by Xabi Alonso, have started the season with a bang—three straight wins and top of the table. Madrid are playing mature, balanced football—five of their last six La Liga matches have seen 2-3 goals scored, and their defense has been rock-solid.

Even with a number of key players sidelined, Real remain a formidable force: Mbappé and Vinicius form a lethal duo capable of deciding any match. Their away form is also impressive—Madrid have kept clean sheets in four of their last five games on the road.

Probable lineups

  • Real Sociedad: Remiro, Muñoz, Ćaleta-Car, Aramburu, Zubeldia, Gorrotxategi, Marín, Barrenetxea, Kubo, Óskarsson, Oyarzabal
  • Real Madrid: Courtois, Carreras, Heisen, Militão, Alexander-Arnold, Valverde, Tchouaméni, Güler, Mastantuono, Mbappé, Vinicius

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Real Madrid have won 10 of their last 11 La Liga matches.
  • Real Sociedad have conceded in 6 of their last 7 home league games.
  • Madrid have beaten the Basques in their last 4 head-to-head meetings in La Liga.

Prediction

Given the hosts' inconsistent form, Real Madrid look like the clear favourites here. Even without several key players, the Madrid side maintain a high level of play, while the Basques' form leaves far too many questions.

