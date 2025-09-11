RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Serie A Italy Predictions Fiorentina vs Napoli prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 13 September 2025

Fiorentina vs Napoli prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 13 September 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Fiorentina vs SSC Napoli prediction Photo: legaseriea.it / Author unknown
Fiorentina
13 sep 2025, 14:45
- : -
Italy, Florence, Artemio Franchi, Firenze
SSC Napoli
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.63
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

One of the fixtures of Serie A Matchday 3 will take place on Saturday at the Artemio Franchi Stadium in Florence, where local side Fiorentina will host Napoli. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash, with a strong chance of success.

Match preview

Stefano Pioli’s team continues to show disciplined and intelligent defensive football, especially at home. Over their last ten Serie A matches in Florence, La Viola have only conceded more than one goal on two occasions, and in six of those games, they kept a clean sheet.

Fiorentina haven’t had the best start to the current season in terms of results, but they’ve already drawn twice and managed to keep a clean sheet against Torino. There’s a positive trend: just two defeats in their last 12 league outings.

Under Antonio Conte, Napoli look solid, particularly in terms of discipline and defense—having not conceded in their last four Serie A matches. At the start of the season, Napoli remain unbeaten, sharing top spot with Juventus.

However, the team has shown some limitations in attack: in their last nine away league games, Napoli have scored more than two goals just once. Away from home, they tend to play pragmatically, often grinding out results by the narrowest of margins.

Probable lineups

  • Fiorentina: De Gea, Comuzzo, Pongracic, Ranieri, Dodo, Fagioli, Mandragora, Gudmundsson, Zom, Gosens, Piccoli, Kean
  • Napoli: Meret, Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Spinazzola, Politano, De Bruyne, Lobotka, Zambo Anguissa, McTominay, Lucca

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Fiorentina are unbeaten in their last six Serie A home matches.
  • Napoli have conceded just once in their last six away league games.
  • Fiorentina have kept a clean sheet in five of their last eight home matches.

Prediction

Both teams are reliable at the back, and this game in Florence is unlikely to be high-scoring. Napoli consistently pick up points but tend to be cautious in attack away from home, especially against well-organized defensive sides. I expect a cautious encounter with very few goals.

Comments
