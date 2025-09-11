RU RU ES ES FR FR
Juventus vs Inter prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 13 September 2025

Juventus vs Inter prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 13 September 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Juventus vs Inter prediction Photo: legaseriea.it / Author unknown
13 sep 2025, 12:00
- : -
Italy, Turin, Allianz Stadium
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(0)
Odds: 1.85
One of the headline fixtures of Serie A's third round will be played on Saturday at Allianz Stadium in Turin, where hosts Juventus take on Inter Milan. Here’s a betting tip for the outcome of this clash, with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Under Igor Tudor, Juventus have made a rock-solid start to the season: two wins from two and not a single goal conceded. The team plays with discipline and a results-first mentality, rather than chasing spectacle—remarkably, in 16 of their last 17 matches, Juve have not scored more than two goals.

The Bianconeri look particularly formidable at home: 9 wins in their last 10 matches on their own turf, often keeping clean sheets. However, there are some selection headaches ahead of this match—Cambiaso is suspended, Conceição is a doubt, and Cabal is definitely out through injury.

After a winning start in the opening round, Cristian Chivu’s side suffered a shock home defeat to Udinese, showing signs of inconsistency. Despite that, Inter remain the most prolific side in Serie A with six goals scored in three rounds.

Nevertheless, Inter’s away form is a concern: just three wins in their last nine league games on the road. Tellingly, most of those victories came against bottom-half teams, and Inter have only managed one win in their last 12 visits to Juventus in Turin.

Probable lineups

  • Juventus: Di Gregorio, Kalulu, Bremer, Gatti, Joao Mario, Locatelli, Thuram, Kelly, Conceição, David, Yıldız
  • Inter: Sommer, Bisseck, Acerbi, Bastoni, Dumfries, Sučić, Barella, Calhanoglu, Dimarco, Lautaro, Thuram

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Juventus have won 9 of their last 10 Serie A home matches.
  • Inter have won just 1 of their last 12 away league games against Juventus.
  • In 7 of Juventus’ last 8 home games, at least one team failed to score.

Prediction

Juventus are in fine form, boasting defensive solidity—especially at home. Taking into account Inter’s struggles away against top opposition and their lackluster display in the previous round, the hosts look the more likely to come out on top.

