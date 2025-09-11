RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Ligue 1 France Predictions Auxerre vs Monaco prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 13 September 2025

Auxerre vs Monaco prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 13 September 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Auxerre vs Monaco prediction Photo: ligue1.fr / Author unknown
13 sep 2025, 15:05
- : -
France, Auxerre, Stade de l'Abbe-Deschamps
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.65
One of the fixtures of the fourth round of the French championship will be played on Saturday at the Abbé-Deschamps stadium in Auxerre, where the local side Auxerre will host Monaco. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash, which comes with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Christophe Pélissier’s men kicked off with a win over Lorient, but two subsequent away defeats have once again exposed the team’s old issues. Just 2 goals in three games — one of the league’s worst tallies — but at home the club remains a real threat.

On their own turf, Auxerre rarely lose and consistently find the net: 13 out of their last 16 home matches have seen them score at least once. Squad problems, including the suspension of their first-choice goalkeeper and an injury to El Azzouzi, complicate matters, but the home crowd makes up for a lot.

Adi Hütter’s side are among the leaders with 6 points from three rounds, but their instability late in games is hard to ignore. Their win over Strasbourg came only in the 96th minute, while a week earlier they let a draw slip away against Lille.

Monaco’s attack is looking sharp — 6 goals in 3 games — but the team remains vulnerable on the road. In 11 of their last 13 Ligue 1 away matches, they failed to claim victory, and defensively they often falter — conceding in 14 out of 16 such encounters.

Probable lineups

  • Auxerre: de Persin, Mensah, Akpa, Sierralta, Senaya, Casimir, Owusu, Danois, Osman, Laouda, Sinayoko
  • Monaco: Hradecky, Henrique, Elebi, Dier, Teze, Camara, Zakaria, Golovin, Biret, Akliouche, Balogun

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Monaco have failed to win in 11 of their last 13 Ligue 1 away matches.
  • Auxerre have scored in 13 of their last 16 home league games.
  • In 8 of Monaco’s last 11 away games, both teams found the net.

Prediction

Auxerre show plenty of fight at home and rarely let opponents leave without a struggle, even when dealing with squad issues. Monaco remain a potent attacking force, but their inconsistent away form and leaky defense mean they can't count on an easy victory.

