Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.65 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

One of the fixtures of the fourth round of the French championship will be played on Saturday at the Abbé-Deschamps stadium in Auxerre, where the local side Auxerre will host Monaco. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash, which comes with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Christophe Pélissier’s men kicked off with a win over Lorient, but two subsequent away defeats have once again exposed the team’s old issues. Just 2 goals in three games — one of the league’s worst tallies — but at home the club remains a real threat.

On their own turf, Auxerre rarely lose and consistently find the net: 13 out of their last 16 home matches have seen them score at least once. Squad problems, including the suspension of their first-choice goalkeeper and an injury to El Azzouzi, complicate matters, but the home crowd makes up for a lot.

Adi Hütter’s side are among the leaders with 6 points from three rounds, but their instability late in games is hard to ignore. Their win over Strasbourg came only in the 96th minute, while a week earlier they let a draw slip away against Lille.

Monaco’s attack is looking sharp — 6 goals in 3 games — but the team remains vulnerable on the road. In 11 of their last 13 Ligue 1 away matches, they failed to claim victory, and defensively they often falter — conceding in 14 out of 16 such encounters.

Probable lineups

Auxerre : de Persin, Mensah, Akpa, Sierralta, Senaya, Casimir, Owusu, Danois, Osman, Laouda, Sinayoko

: de Persin, Mensah, Akpa, Sierralta, Senaya, Casimir, Owusu, Danois, Osman, Laouda, Sinayoko Monaco: Hradecky, Henrique, Elebi, Dier, Teze, Camara, Zakaria, Golovin, Biret, Akliouche, Balogun

Match facts and head-to-head

Monaco have failed to win in 11 of their last 13 Ligue 1 away matches.

Auxerre have scored in 13 of their last 16 home league games.

In 8 of Monaco’s last 11 away games, both teams found the net.

Prediction

Auxerre show plenty of fight at home and rarely let opponents leave without a struggle, even when dealing with squad issues. Monaco remain a potent attacking force, but their inconsistent away form and leaky defense mean they can't count on an easy victory.