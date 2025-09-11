RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Bundesliga Germany Predictions Bayern Munich vs Hamburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 13, 2025

Bayern Munich vs Hamburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 13, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Bayern Munich vs Hamburger SV prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Bayern Munich
13 sep 2025, 12:30
- : -
Germany, Munich, Allianz Arena
Hamburger SV
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(-2.5)
Odds: 1.69
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

One of the matches of the third round of the German championship will take place on Saturday at the Allianz Arena in Munich, where the local side Bayern Munich will host Hamburg. Let’s take a look at a bet on the outcome of this clash with a strong chance of success.

Match preview

The Munich club has hit the ground running this season: two consecutive wins and nine goals scored underline the attacking power of Vincent Kompany’s team. Their consistency at home is particularly impressive—Bayern have won 14 of their last 16 Bundesliga matches in front of their own fans.

However, personnel losses might affect the squad’s flexibility. Without Alphonso Davies and Hiroki Ito, the focus in both attack and defense will shift, but with Harry Kane and creative midfielders, the Munich side remains the clear favorite.

For Hamburg, the return to the top flight has been far from successful so far: after two rounds, the team has neither a win nor a single goal to their name. Their away form is especially worrying—12 defeats in their last 17 Bundesliga matches on the road.

Discipline on the pitch is also an issue: Gocholetshvili’s suspension further weakens the defense. Hamburg will have to contend with the league’s most prolific attack, making their task extremely difficult.

Probable lineups

  • Bayern Munich: Neuer, Stanisic, Tah, Upamecano, Laimer, Luis Diaz, Goretzka, Gnabry, Kimmich, Olise, Kane
  • Hamburg: Fernandes, Omari, Torunarigha, El-Fadli, Ramush, Capaldo, Remberg, Muheim, Sahiti, Königsdorffer, Rößing-Lelesiit

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Bayern Munich have won 14 of their last 16 Bundesliga home matches.
  • Hamburg have not scored a single goal this season.
  • In seven of the last eight games in Munich, Bayern have beaten Hamburg by at least five goals.

Prediction

Bayern Munich clearly outclass their opponent both in current form and head-to-head statistics. The hosts have started the season strongly and continue to show high scoring efficiency, while Hamburg are struggling both in attack and away from home. I expect a resounding victory for the home side.

