Wolfsburg vs Cologne prediction, H2H, and probable lineups – 13 September 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Wolfsburg vs FC Koln prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Wolfsburg
13 sep 2025, 09:30
- : -
Germany, Wolfsburg, Volkswagen Arena
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the fixtures of Bundesliga matchday 3 will take place this Saturday at the Volkswagen Arena in Wolfsburg, where the home side hosts Cologne. I'm backing a bet on goals in this clash with solid chances for success.

Match preview

The hosts let victory slip in the final minutes of their last match, drawing with Mainz (1-1). Paul Simonis’s team remains unbeaten, but their defensive display is shaky—they’ve conceded in 14 of their last 15 games. Wolfsburg’s attack is also inconsistent—more often than not, they fail to score more than once at home.

On top of that, the club is suffering through a lengthy Bundesliga home winless streak: nine matches without a victory (six draws, three defeats). The arrival of Christian Eriksen could strengthen the midfield, but is unlikely to change things immediately. The absence of several key players also reduces the hosts’ potential.

Cologne come into this match riding high after a resounding 4-1 win over Freiburg. Lukas Kwasniok’s men have been picking up points, delivering five high-scoring performances in their last six outings. The attack, in particular, is delighting fans—firing on all cylinders, reminiscent of their best days.

However, Cologne’s away form leaves much to be desired. They’ve failed to win 10 of their last 11 Bundesliga road games, and in most of those, they’ve scored no more than a single goal. On the bright side, the visitors’ defense has looked solid, especially away from home.

Probable lineups

  • Wolfsburg: Grabara, Fischer, Jenz, Koulierakis, Zenter, Wimmer, Vinicius, Maier, Arnold, Olsen, Pejcinovic
  • Cologne: Schwäbe, Lunn Hansen, Hübers, van den Berg, Sebulonsen, Martel, Johannesson, Huseinbasic, Kaminski, Bülter, Tillmann

Match facts & head-to-head

  • Wolfsburg haven’t won a home Bundesliga match in nine straight games.
  • Both teams have scored in five of Wolfsburg’s last seven home matches.
  • Exactly two goals were scored in eight of Cologne’s last eleven away games.

Prediction

This match promises to be a restrained affair in attack: both sides are struggling for goals—Wolfsburg at home, Cologne on the road. Given current form and stats, the best bet seems to be "under 3.0 total goals" at odds of 1.60.

