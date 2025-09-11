RU RU ES ES FR FR
Newcastle vs Wolverhampton prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 13 September 2025

Newcastle vs Wolverhampton prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 13 September 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Newcastle vs Wolverhampton prediction Photo: attackingfootball.com / Author unknown
Newcastle
13 sep 2025, 10:00
- : -
England, Newcastle, St James' Park
Wolverhampton
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.81
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

One of the fixtures in the fourth round of the English Premier League will take place on Saturday at St. James' Park in Newcastle, where the local side Newcastle United host Wolverhampton. I'm backing a bet on goals in this encounter, with a high probability of success.

Match preview

Newcastle have had a frankly poor start to the season: just two draws in three matches and not a single win. Eddie Howe's side have looked lacklustre in attack, while their defence has let them down at key moments — especially in the home clash with Liverpool, where the Magpies were leading but ultimately slipped to defeat.

Despite their current slump, Newcastle remain a formidable force at home. The team has scored in 13 of their last 14 Premier League home games, showing their attacking potential even without Gordon and possibly Joelinton.

Wolverhampton have been the worst team at the start of the season: three defeats from three rounds, including a heavy loss to Manchester City and a home setback against Everton. New head coach Vítor Pereira has yet to find balance in the team's play, especially at the back — eight goals conceded in three matches tells its own story.

In attack, the Wolves have shown some spark, scoring in two out of three matches, though it hasn't been enough for results. Their away form also leaves much to be desired, but Wolves know how to bite back even amid adversity, especially against inconsistent sides like Newcastle right now.

Probable line-ups

  • Newcastle: Pope, Schär, Livramento, Trippier, Burn, Botman, Murphy, Guimarães, Ramsey, Tonali, Osula
  • Wolverhampton: Sá, Agbadou, Tote Gomes, Tshatshua, S. Bueno, U. Bueno, André, João Gomes, Arias, Manetsi, Hwang Hee-chan

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Both teams have scored in 15 of the last 18 Premier League meetings.
  • At least three goals have been scored in 12 of Newcastle's previous 14 home games.
  • Wolverhampton are winless in their last seven Premier League matches.

Prediction

Both sides are in crisis and desperate for their first win of the season. However, weak defending and a tradition of high-scoring head-to-head clashes suggest backing over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.81.

