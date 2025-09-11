RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League England Predictions Arsenal - Nottingham Forest prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 13 September 2025

Arsenal - Nottingham Forest prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 13 September 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest prediction Photo: nbcsports.com / Author unknown
Arsenal
13 sep 2025, 07:30
- : -
England, London, Emirates Stadium
Nottingham Forest
Prediction on game W1(-1.00)
Odds: 1.6
One of the fixtures of the 4th round of the English Premier League will take place on Saturday at the Emirates Stadium in London, where the local side Arsenal will host Nottingham Forest. Here’s my pick for the outcome of this clash, based on current form and recent head-to-head statistics.

Match preview

Arsenal kicked off the new season in commanding fashion, defeating Manchester United and Leeds by a combined score of 6-0 before narrowly losing to Liverpool at Anfield. Mikel Arteta’s team is showing great maturity, especially at home, where they rarely drop points. Despite injuries to Saka, Havertz, and Jesus, the Gunners have a deep bench and excellent chances to restore their positive momentum.

In their recent home Premier League matches, Arsenal have been consistently picking up points, losing just once in their last seven games. Their defensive stability is also worth highlighting — just three goals conceded in those seven home fixtures — while the attack remains dangerous even with squad rotation.

Nottingham Forest started the campaign with a win over Brentford and a draw against Crystal Palace, but then suffered a heavy defeat to West Ham (0-3), which led to the dismissal of Nuno Espírito Santo. The club has appointed Ange Postecoglou as their new manager, known for his attacking philosophy, but it will take time to rebuild the squad.

Forest have shown mixed results away from home, although they are unbeaten in their last four Premier League matches on the road. However, a trip to London to face a strong opponent during a managerial transition is unlikely to be fruitful — the club’s defence does not yet look ready to put up serious resistance.

Probable lineups

  • Arsenal: Raya, Magalhães, Timber, Saliba, Calafiori, Zubimendi, Rice, Merino, Martinelli, Madueke, Gyökeres
  • Nottingham Forest: Sels, Aina, Murillo, Milenković, Williams, Anderson, Gibbs-White, Sangaré, Ndoye, Hudson-Odoi, Wood

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In their last three home games against Forest, Arsenal have won by at least a two-goal margin each time.
  • Arsenal have lost just 2 of their previous 22 home Premier League matches.
  • Nottingham Forest have won only 2 of their last 8 Premier League games.

Prediction

After losing to Liverpool, Arsenal will be highly motivated to redeem themselves in front of their fans. Forest are just entering a rebuilding phase following their managerial change and are unlikely to put up much of a fight at the Emirates. Our pick: Arsenal to win with a -1 handicap at odds of 1.60.

