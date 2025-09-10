Prediction on game Total over 3.0 Odds: 1.77 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

One of the matches of Ligue 1’s fourth round will take place on Friday at the iconic Vélodrome in Marseille, where the local side Marseille will host Lorient. I’m backing a bet on goals in this clash, with every chance of a successful outcome.

Match preview

Marseille have started the season in unpredictable fashion, mixing confident displays with painful defeats. After thrashing Paris at home, Roberto De Zerbi’s men fell to Lyon and currently sit mid-table. Still, Marseille continue to deliver high-scoring games at their home ground—7 of their last 9 home matches have featured at least three goals.

Defense remains a weak spot: Marseille have conceded in 15 of their last 16 home fixtures. The squad was reinforced in the offseason with the likes of Pavard, Aguerd, and Emerson, but the defensive organization is still a work in progress. Right now, Marseille are among the most entertaining “over” teams in Ligue 1 when playing at home.

Lorient have already managed to both surprise and disappoint their supporters. After a confident win over Rennes, the team suffered a crushing 1–7 defeat to Lille—the heaviest loss in club history in Ligue 1. Defensive woes are obvious: 8 goals conceded in 3 rounds is the worst record in the league.

Despite this, Lorient keep finding the net, creating chances even in tough matches. In 7 of their last 9 Ligue 1 games, at least 3 goals were scored. The team play open, attacking football, and their shaky defense often means their matches are a spectacle for the fans.

Probable lineups

Marseille : Rulli, Murillo, Balerdi, Pavard, Weah, Gomez, Højbjerg, Greenwood, Nadir, Traoré, Aubameyang

: Rulli, Murillo, Balerdi, Pavard, Weah, Gomez, Højbjerg, Greenwood, Nadir, Traoré, Aubameyang Lorient: Kamara, Diagne-Faye, Talbi, Silva, Kaceres, Awom, Abergel, Kouassi, Dermein, Soumano, Aiyegun

Match facts and head-to-head

6 of the last 7 Ligue 1 meetings between these sides have featured at least three goals.

Marseille have won 8 of their last 9 home matches in the league.

Lorient have lost 9 of their last 11 Ligue 1 games.

Prediction

Both teams approach this head-to-head with inconsistent form but plenty of attacking firepower. Lorient’s fragile defense and Marseille’s home attacking threat set the stage for a vibrant encounter. The optimal bet here is “over 3.0 goals” at odds of 1.77.