RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Ligue 1 France Predictions Marseille vs Lorient prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 12 September 2025

Marseille vs Lorient prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 12 September 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Marseille vs Lorient prediction Photo: ligue1.fr / Author unknown
Marseille
Marseille Marseille Schedule Marseille News Marseille Transfers
Ligue 1 France Ligue 1 France Table Ligue 1 France Fixtures Ligue 1 France Predictions
12 sep 2025, 14:45
- : -
France, Marseille, Stade Orange Velodrome
Lorient
Lorient Lorient Schedule Lorient News Lorient Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 3.0
Odds: 1.77
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

One of the matches of Ligue 1’s fourth round will take place on Friday at the iconic Vélodrome in Marseille, where the local side Marseille will host Lorient. I’m backing a bet on goals in this clash, with every chance of a successful outcome.

Match preview

Marseille have started the season in unpredictable fashion, mixing confident displays with painful defeats. After thrashing Paris at home, Roberto De Zerbi’s men fell to Lyon and currently sit mid-table. Still, Marseille continue to deliver high-scoring games at their home ground—7 of their last 9 home matches have featured at least three goals.

Defense remains a weak spot: Marseille have conceded in 15 of their last 16 home fixtures. The squad was reinforced in the offseason with the likes of Pavard, Aguerd, and Emerson, but the defensive organization is still a work in progress. Right now, Marseille are among the most entertaining “over” teams in Ligue 1 when playing at home.

Lorient have already managed to both surprise and disappoint their supporters. After a confident win over Rennes, the team suffered a crushing 1–7 defeat to Lille—the heaviest loss in club history in Ligue 1. Defensive woes are obvious: 8 goals conceded in 3 rounds is the worst record in the league.

Despite this, Lorient keep finding the net, creating chances even in tough matches. In 7 of their last 9 Ligue 1 games, at least 3 goals were scored. The team play open, attacking football, and their shaky defense often means their matches are a spectacle for the fans.

Probable lineups

  • Marseille: Rulli, Murillo, Balerdi, Pavard, Weah, Gomez, Højbjerg, Greenwood, Nadir, Traoré, Aubameyang
  • Lorient: Kamara, Diagne-Faye, Talbi, Silva, Kaceres, Awom, Abergel, Kouassi, Dermein, Soumano, Aiyegun

Match facts and head-to-head

  • 6 of the last 7 Ligue 1 meetings between these sides have featured at least three goals.
  • Marseille have won 8 of their last 9 home matches in the league.
  • Lorient have lost 9 of their last 11 Ligue 1 games.

Prediction

Both teams approach this head-to-head with inconsistent form but plenty of attacking firepower. Lorient’s fragile defense and Marseille’s home attacking threat set the stage for a vibrant encounter. The optimal bet here is “over 3.0 goals” at odds of 1.77.

Prediction on game Total over 3.0
Odds: 1.77
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Germany vs Slovenia prediction EuroBasket Today, 14:00 Germany vs Slovenia. Prediction and bet for the match on September 10, 2025 Germany Odds: 1.81 Slovenia Recommended 1xBet
Fluminense vs Bahia prediction Brazil Cup Today, 18:00 Fluminense vs Bahia: Can Fluminense pull off a comeback and reach the Brazil Cup semifinals? Fluminense Odds: 2 Bahia Bet now 1xBet
Connecticut Sun vs Atlanta Dream prediction WNBA Today, 19:00 Connecticut Sun vs Atlanta Dream prediction and H2H — September 11, 2025 Connecticut Sun Odds: 1.5 Atlanta Dream Bet now 1xBet
Corinthians vs Athletico Paranaense prediction Brazil Cup Today, 20:30 Corinthians vs Athletico Paranaense prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 11, 2025 Corinthians Odds: 1.6 Athletico Paranaense Recommended 1xBet
Dallas Wings vs Phoenix Mercury prediction WNBA 11 sep 2025, 20:00 Dallas Wings vs Phoenix Mercury prediction and betting tip for September 12, 2025 Dallas Wings Odds: 1.79 Phoenix Mercury Bet now 1xBet
Los Angeles Sparks vs Las Vegas Aces prediction WNBA 11 sep 2025, 22:00 Los Angeles Sparks vs Las Vegas Aces prediction and betting tip for September 12, 2025 Los Angeles Sparks Odds: 1.71 Las Vegas Aces Bet now Melbet
Ipswich vs Sheffield United prediction EFL Championship 12 sep 2025, 15:00 Ipswich Town vs Sheffield United prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — September 12, 2025 Ipswich Odds: 1.5 Sheffield United Recommended Melbet
Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest prediction English Premier League 13 sep 2025, 07:30 Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 13 September 2025 Arsenal Odds: 1.69 Nottingham Forest Bet now Mostbet
Cagliari vs Parma Calcio 1913 prediction Serie A Italy 13 sep 2025, 09:00 Cagliari vs Parma: H2H, prediction and probable line-ups — September 13, 2025 Cagliari Odds: 1.65 Parma Calcio 1913 Bet now Mostbet
FC Heidenheim vs Borussia Dortmund prediction Bundesliga Germany 13 sep 2025, 09:30 Heidenheim vs Borussia Dortmund prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 13, 2025 FC Heidenheim Odds: 1.51 Borussia Dortmund Recommended 1xBet
Mainz 05 vs RB Leipzig prediction Bundesliga Germany 13 sep 2025, 09:30 Mainz vs Leipzig: H2H, prediction and probable line-ups — 13 September 2025 Mainz 05 Odds: 1.75 RB Leipzig Bet now Mostbet
Nice vs Nantes prediction Ligue 1 France 13 sep 2025, 11:00 Nice vs Nantes: H2H, prediction and probable lineups — 13 September 2025 Nice Odds: 1.92 Nantes Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores