Dailysports Predictions Football Brazil Cup Predictions Corinthians vs Athletico Paranaense prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 11, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Corinthians vs Athletico Paranaense prediction Photo: skysports.com / Author unknown
Corinthians
10 sep 2025, 20:30
- : -
Brazil,
Athletico Paranaense
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.6
One of the quarter-final clashes of the Brazil Cup will take place in the early hours of Thursday at the Neo Química Arena in São Paulo, where Corinthians will host Athletico Paranaense. I'm backing a bet on goals in this encounter, with solid odds for success.

Match preview

Corinthians head into the second leg in a confident mood, having secured a narrow win in the first match in Paraná. Dorival Júnior's side are unbeaten against Athletico in their last four meetings and are looking to build on that momentum at home, where they defeated their rivals 5-2 in their most recent head-to-head.

“Timão” are on a strong run in the cup, boasting five consecutive victories and just one defeat in their last six matches. Despite the potential absence of several key players due to injuries and international duty, the home crowd and a sense of belief should play a crucial role.

Athletico Paranaense, meanwhile, are burdened by the stats — they haven't beaten Corinthians in São Paulo since 2009. Still, back-to-back wins in Serie B against Novorizontino and Botafogo-SP have given them a boost ahead of this clash.

Despite failing to keep a clean sheet in those victories, Odair Hellmann’s squad look fired up. Luís Fernando, one of the tournament's top scorers, is more than capable of troubling the hosts' defense. However, the pressure of history and a string of quarter-final exits could once again prove to be a stumbling block.

Probable lineups

  • Corinthians: Longo; Rigon, Ramalho, Enrique, Bidu; Bidon, Ryan, Maycon; Garro; Negão, Kayke
  • Athletico Paranaense: Santos; Benavides, Belazi, Tabares, Esquivel; Felipinho, Patrick, Sapelli; Mendoza, Viveros, Fernando

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Athletico PR's last win over Corinthians in São Paulo came back in 2009.
  • Corinthians have beaten Athletico in each of their last four home fixtures.
  • Athletico have been knocked out in the Brazil Cup quarter-finals for three consecutive years.

Prediction

A hard-fought battle is on the cards, with Athletico Paranaense sure to put up a fight, but even without several leaders, Corinthians look the more balanced and experienced side. A low-scoring draw or even a stalemate is likely, which would see the hosts through to the semi-finals.

Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.6
