One of the final fixtures of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup will be played on Wednesday at the Estadio Monumental David Arellano in Santiago, where Chile will host Uruguay. La Celeste have already clinched their spot at the World Cup, while the hosts have been left out of the tournament. Here’s a bet on the outcome of this clash with strong chances for success.

Match preview

The Chilean national team is enduring one of the toughest periods in its modern history. The team has once again failed to qualify for the World Cup — for the third time in a row — and ends the qualifiers with an interim coach at the helm. Under Nicolás Córdova, who arrived from the youth squad, La Roja suffered a 0-3 loss to Brazil and remains anchored at the bottom of the table.

Throughout the qualifying campaign, Chile managed just two wins, with four draws and eleven defeats. They have failed to score in five consecutive matches and have lost eight of their last nine away games. While their home stadium could be an advantage in this final round, the team’s motivation and confidence are at rock bottom, making even a single point a tall order.

Uruguay, on the other hand, secured an early ticket to the 2026 World Cup after a dominant 3-0 victory over Peru in Montevideo. Marcelo Bielsa’s men put in a commanding second-half performance, netting twice after the break, and solidified their hold on third place in the standings. The squad has shown consistency, particularly in attack, despite not always getting results on the road.

Uruguay have only managed one away win throughout the qualifiers — against Argentina — but now, with a full-strength squad featuring the returning Darwin Núñez, they can use the match in Santiago as a dress rehearsal for the World Cup. Expect the return of Ronald Araújo and Nahitan Nández to the starting lineup as well, after both missed the previous match due to suspensions.

Probable lineups

Chile : Viguru, Díaz, Maripán, Román, Ormazábal, Loyola, Pizarro, Suazo, Cepeda, Aravena, Tapia

: Viguru, Díaz, Maripán, Román, Ormazábal, Loyola, Pizarro, Suazo, Cepeda, Aravena, Tapia Uruguay: Rochet, Nández, Araújo, Cáceres, Piquerez, Valverde, Bentancur, De Arrascaeta, Pellistri, Rodríguez, Núñez

Match facts and head-to-head

Uruguay have won four of the last five matches against Chile.

Chile have failed to score in their last five qualifiers.

Uruguay have conceded only one goal in their last two matches.

Prediction

The contrast between the teams at the end of qualifying is stark: Uruguay arrive with a full squad and top form, while Chile are demoralized and lack any tournament motivation. Despite the home advantage, the visitors hold all the cards. Back Uruguay with a (0) handicap win at odds of 1.60.