One of the decisive fixtures of the final round of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup will take place on Wednesday at the Estadio Municipal in El Alto. Bolivia, still dreaming of a playoff spot, will host Brazil, who have already secured their place and wrapped up all their tournament objectives. We offer a bet on an outcome with solid chances of success, taking into account Bolivia's impressive home statistics.

Match preview

Bolivia heads into this decisive match with a clear understanding: only a win and a slip-up from Venezuela will give them a shot at the playoffs. However, there are plenty of issues — the team has lost five of their last eight matches and suffered a comprehensive 0-3 defeat to Colombia in the previous round. Yet, Oscar Villegas' side look far more solid on home soil, going unbeaten in six consecutive home qualifiers and conceding just once during this stretch.

The high altitude of El Alto is always a true test for visiting teams, and even Brazil often struggle here. In their last six home qualifying matches, Bolivia have secured four wins and two draws. The hosts will be highly motivated, and with their defense in good shape, the chance for a positive result against a powerful but already unmotivated opponent is very real.

Brazil, under Carlo Ancelotti, have shown clear improvement in recent matches. With clean sheets in their September fixtures, including a confident 3-0 win over Chile, the Seleção have locked up second place and booked their ticket to the 2026 World Cup. However, the Brazilians have a history of dropping points in El Alto — in their last six official visits here, they've managed just one win.

Brazil's away qualifiers have not been high-scoring affairs — in seven of their last eight away matches, they've failed to score more than once. Ancelotti may opt for squad rotation to rest key players, which increases the hosts' chances, especially considering the pressure on them in this crucial round.

Probable lineups

Bolivia : Lampe, Akin, Sagredo, Medina, Fernandez, Morales, Villamil, Terceros, Mateus, Vaca, Paniagua

: Lampe, Akin, Sagredo, Medina, Fernandez, Morales, Villamil, Terceros, Mateus, Vaca, Paniagua Brazil: Alisson, Marquinhos, Magalhães, Santos, França, Guimarães, Casemiro, Raphinha, Martinelli, Estevão, Jesus

Match facts and head-to-head

Bolivia are unbeaten in their last six home qualifying matches.

Brazil have failed to win six of their last seven away qualifiers.

Bolivia have kept a clean sheet in five of their last six home matches.

Prediction

Brazil take the field with no pressure, while Bolivia are fighting for the last playoff spot. The altitude in El Alto and the hosts' immense motivation make them a stubborn opponent. In this scenario, betting on Bolivia at least avoiding defeat looks like a logical choice.