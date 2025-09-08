Prediction on game Total under 2.0 Odds: 1.75 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the main fixtures of the final 18th round of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup will take place on Wednesday at the Monumental Isidro Romero Carbo Stadium in Guayaquil, where Ecuador will host Argentina. We're offering a bet on goals in this clash with a high probability of success.

Match preview

Under the guidance of Sebastián Beccacece, Ecuador have been playing textbook pragmatic football. The team secured their spot at the World Cup ahead of schedule and put together a remarkable run of four consecutive goalless draws in qualifying. This highlights both their reliable defense and overall cautious approach to matches — just 5 goals conceded in 17 rounds, the best defensive record among all South American teams in qualifying.

On home soil, Ecuador are unbeaten in 14 consecutive qualification matches, underlining their strength at home. However, fans have rarely witnessed goal-fests: in 12 of their last 13 matches in this tournament, no more than one goal has been scored. With their qualification already secured, Ecuador are unlikely to deviate from their usual style of play, so another restrained tactical battle is on the cards.

Argentina cruised through qualifying, locking down first place with a comfortable gap over their nearest rivals. A 3-0 win over Venezuela in the previous round marked their fifth victory in the last six qualifiers. Lionel Scaloni’s side have avoided defeat in 16 of their last 18 away qualification games, consistently showing class and stability even without any pressure from the standings.

It’s worth noting that Argentina have scored exactly one goal in each of their last six away qualifiers. The absence of Lionel Messi in the upcoming match also reduces the attacking threat of the Albiceleste. With both teams able to experiment and avoid unnecessary risks, this fixture could once again turn into a tight, low-scoring affair.

Probable lineups

Ecuador : Galíndez, Pacho, Estupiñán, Hincapié, Preciado, Ordóñez, Páez, Vite, Alcívar, Valencia, Angulo

: Galíndez, Pacho, Estupiñán, Hincapié, Preciado, Ordóñez, Páez, Vite, Alcívar, Valencia, Angulo Argentina: Martínez, Otamendi, Romero, Molina, Tagliafico, De Paul, Paredes, Almada, Mastantuono, Álvarez, Messi

Match facts and head-to-head

Ecuador have kept a clean sheet in 9 of their last 10 qualification matches.

Argentina have scored exactly 1 goal in each of their last 6 away qualifiers.

In 12 of Ecuador’s last 13 matches, no more than one goal has been scored.

Prediction

Given the lack of tournament motivation and both teams’ trademark styles focused on control and defense, another low-scoring encounter is expected. Argentina without Messi, Ecuador sticking to their disciplined approach — everything points to under goals. Our bet: "Total under 2.0" at odds of 1.75.